G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer is already underway, and the second day of the Regular Season will feature G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions. They are the winners of the previous two LEC tournaments and the only LEC rosters that attended the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in 2023. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that they are regarded as the top two giants in the European region.

LEC @LEC The Championship Points heading into Summer: The Championship Points heading into Summer: https://t.co/gwy8bzi7FY

Although both of them qualified for the LEC Finals to compete for spots at the League of Legends Worlds 2023, fans are still excited about this tie. Both teams started their LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season with a victory and dominated the Summoner's Rift.

This tournament features a total of 10 teams, and each of them will play nine best-of-one matches in the Regular Season. Furthermore, only the top eight will qualify for the Group Stage.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Predictions

G2 Esports had a great start to the year, as they won the LEC Winter Split in dominating fashion. However, the next two major tournaments, LEC Spring and MSI, were quite disappointing for them. It felt like their star players couldn't perform on the big stage, and fell short when it came to utilizing the current meta in LoL.

Hence, G2 will need excellent performances from all of its players to win consistently in the LEC 2023 Summer; especially, their legendary mid laner, Rasmus "Caps" Winther.

On a brighter note, he and the whole team played exceptionally well in their opening game against Team BDS. Their early laning phases and neutral-objective controls were on point. G2's top laner in the game, Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik, went nuclear on Renekton and got the MVP.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, were the previous LEC Spring Split winners. Furthermore, they finished in second place at the Winter Split. Based on the results, they had a spectacular season regionally.

However, they failed miserably at MSI 2023, much like any other LEC team has on the global stage in recent years. Despite having potential and capable stars on the team, the LCK giants, T1, their regional rival, and the opponent of their upcoming match, G2 Esports, obliterated them.

Meanwhile, they showed promising performances in their previous LEC match against Team Vitality. Their Korean top laner, Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon, played impeccably on K'Sante and outplayed the opponent in a straightforward way.

The clash between the two European juggernauts, G2 Esports and MAD Lions, in the LEC 2023 Summer will be thrilling for LoL fans all over the world. In terms of a prediction, it seems likely that the former will prevail in the end.

Head-to-head

In their previous matchups, G2 Esports prevailed 13 times, while MAD Lions came out on top 10 times.

Previous result

G2 Esports' recent match was against Team BDS in the LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season, and they won the battle.

MAD Lions won their previous game against Team Vitality in the LEC 2023 Summer Regular Season.

LEC 2023 Summer Split roster

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx

MAD Lions

Top - Chasy

Jungle - Elyoya

Mid - Nisqy

Bottom - Carzzy

Support - Hylissang

When and where to watch

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer will be broadcast live on the LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The game will start on June 18, 2023, at 11:00 am PT/11:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win the clash? G2 Esports MAD Lions 0 votes