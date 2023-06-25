MAD Lions vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split's second week has begun with certain lineups starting to find their old form, but others continue to struggle. Team Vitality have failed to live up to the hype once again, while Excel took down the undefeated Team Heretics to pick up their first win of the split. The top eight teams from the three weeks of competition will advance to the Group Stages.

MAD Lions are currently the only undefeated roster in the Summer Split, while Fnatic are looking like one of the strongest at the moment. The matchup between these two should be a highly exciting one and fans can expect a close game.

MAD Lions vs Fnatic: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split match?

LEC @LEC



Which match are you most looking forward to? Your schedule for Week 2 of #LEC Summer! 🗓Which match are you most looking forward to? Your schedule for Week 2 of #LEC Summer! 🗓Which match are you most looking forward to? https://t.co/exv8iRmGjL

Predictions

MAD Lions have had an interesting 2023 League of Legends LEC season so far. The team started off strong in the Winter Split and earned a respectable third place finish. They looked much weaker at the start of the Spring Split as they were barely able to make it into the Group Stages.

MAD Lions were able to find their groove and complete a heroic run to become the Spring Split champions and represent EMEA at League of Legends MSI 2023. The team had a woeful performance at the international tournament as they were not able to win a single game.

Coming into the Summer Split, MAD Lions have started off strong with a flawless record so far. The team's individual talent domestically cannot be denied and their teamwork has been excellent so far.

Their ability to bounce back from poor early games and gold deficits through punishing enemy mistakes have been their strengths. The lineup's early-game performance, as mentioned earlier, has been their biggest weakness. It can be exploited quite well by others equal to their caliber.

Fnatic have had a resurgence in the Summer Split after making changes in their botlane. The addition of Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek and Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus has paid dividends so far. As such, the team looks way more cohesive and disciplined compared to their disastrous performance in the Winter Split and the middling efforts in the Spring Split.

Fnatic look to have found their footing with this new iteration. They have foregone their chaotic playstyle and have a clear sense of direction at all stages of the game. Trymbi's shotcalling has greatly enabled Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz to be more active on the map. Overall, Fnatic is an extremely solid team with proper teamwork and coordination in both the micro and macro aspect of League of Legends.

Predicting the winner of this matchup will be quite hard as both teams are equally matched in terms of talent. However, MAD Lions have shown to be more clutch during crucial situations, and have managed to bounce back from tough situations. Therefore, they are the slight favorites to win this game.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and Fnatic have met three times so far in the 2023 League of Legends LEC season. The former leads the head-to-head with a 2-1 record, with the recent matchup being the elimination series in Spring Groups where MAD Lions won.

Recent results

MAD Lions' latest result in the Summer Split was a commanding victory over Astralis.

Fnatic, similar to MAD Lions, had a convincing victory over KOI in their previous Summer Split match.

Expected rosters

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - James "Mac" MacCormack

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune in to the official League of Legends LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch MAD Lions face off against Fnatic. Alternatively, they can also tune into co-streams of popular streamers and former pro players.

The matchup will take place on June 25, 2023, at 10:00 pm CEST/1:00 pm PDT/1:30 am IST (June 26, 2023).

Poll : Who will win this match? MAD Lions Fnatic 0 votes