Team Vitality vs G2 Esports - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The second week of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split is here, with a lot of exciting matchups for fans to enjoy. The first week saw some unexpected results, with Team Heretics being one of the two undefeated teams remaining, along with MAD Lions. G2 Esports were another team that had a strong start, with their only loss coming against MAD Lions after a big throw.

A squad that looked lost in the opening week was Team Vitality. The "superteam," as many fans have dubbed them, had a subpar performance, with their only win coming against an equally uninspiring SK Gaming.

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split match?

Predictions

Team Vitality have been one of the biggest disappointments in the League of Legends 2023 LEC season. They were expected to contest for the top two spots. However, they have fallen flat when it mattered the most.

Team Vitality have not had a good start in the Summer Split so far, and their schedule does not get easier in the second week.

The team's coordination and over-aggressiveness have been the primary reasons behind their underwhelming performances. They have looked completely disjointed during crucial moments, and their macro during the mid-game has been poor.

The talent on this roster is immense, but the players have not been able to tap into their potential.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, are one of the strongest LEC teams at the moment. They have an abundance of talent and experience, with the ability to easily take down any of their opponents.

The team put in a decent performance at the League of Legends MSI 2023, with jungler Martin "Yike" Sundelin being the standout player despite it being his debut international event.

G2 Esports have also demonstrated excellent teamwork, with clear win conditions and plans in the early game. They do have a tendency to throw away leads with hyper-aggressive plays in the mid-to-late game. This is one of their biggest weaknesses so far.

Both teams have an extremely chaotic playstyle. Thus, the chances of multiple throws in this encounter are high. Nevertheless, G2 Esports has better teamwork and individual talent than Team Vitality. They also look much more like a team.

Hence, G2 Esports are the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and G2 Esports have faced each other twice during the League of Legends 2023 LEC season. The current head-to-head record between these two teams stands at 1-1.

Recent results

Team Vitality's latest result in the Summer Split was a loss to Team Heretics

G2 Esports' latest result in the Summer Split was a dominant win over longtime rivals Fnatic.

Expected rosters

Team Vitality

Top - Kyeong "Photon" Gyu-tae

Gyu-tae Jungle - Zhou "Bo" Yang-Bo

Yang-Bo Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Perkovic ADC - Elias "Upset" Lipp

Lipp Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Kaiser Coach - Alexander "Carter" Cartwright

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Coach - Dylan Falco

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune in to the official League of Legends LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch Team Vitality face off against G2 Esports.

The matchup will take place on June 24, 2023, at 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:00 pm PDT / 12:30 am IST (June 25, 2023).

