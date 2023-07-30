G2 Esports vs Excel Esports - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs has one final game remaining, with two teams vying for the title. Both sides have performed admirably thus far and want to come out on top. The winner will acquire a cash prize of €40,000. G2 Esports and Excel Esports will face each other in the final best-of-five series of this Summer Split.

The Grand Finals involving these two teams will be a highly exciting one. Both have already secured their spots in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals. This upcoming event serves as a means of qualification for LoL Worlds 2023 for LEC teams.

G2 Esports vs Excel Esports: Who will become the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split champion?

Prediction

G2 Esports is a super popular and strong team from the EMEA region. This organization is widely known for getting consistent title victories and displaying impressive performances on an international stage. Over the years, they have cooled off a bit in terms of global esports, but they remain very powerful regionally.

The roster's exceptional players and their unique drafting, as well as playstyle, have allowed them to become the best European team. No squad has been able to match G2's team fighting and clutch prowess so far this Summer Split.

Excel Esports have been a team to watch out for in this competition. After an abysmal start to 2023's League of Legends season, this side has managed to turn things around and make it to their first-ever Grand Finals after recruiting jungler Peach.

The rise of Abbedagge and LIMIT in LoL's current meta, along with clean gameplay from Odoamne, has propelled this team to newer heights. Their coordination and map rotations have been exceptional, and this League of Legends squad has one of the best team-fighting rosters.

G2 Esports will be the favorites going into this event and has a higher chance of winning. However, Excel cannot be overlooked. This team previously took G2 to all five games and narrowly lost in the best-of-five. If G2 slips up and does not perform admirably, Excel Esports could take home their first-ever LEC title.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Excel Esports have faced each other four times in 2023's League of Legends LEC season. The former leads the head-to-head record with a flawless 4-0 record.

Recent results

G2 Esports' latest result was a nail-biting 3-2 series victory against Excel Esports

Excel Esports' most recent game saw them win against Fnatic in a 3-1 series victory.

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Excel Esports

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Pascu Jungle - Lee "Peach" Min-gyu

Min-gyu Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

Braun ADC - Patrik " Patrik" Jírů

Jírů Support - Dino " LIMIT" Tot

Tot Head Coach - Jonas "Hidon" Vraa

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune into LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals involving G2 Esports and Excel Esports. Streams in regional languages, along with watch parties, are also options that viewers can consider.

The matchup will take place on July 30, 2023, at 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

