Excel Esports vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs is approaching its final leg as only three teams remain in the race to become the LEC 2023 Summer Split champions. The playoffs also has major implications in the qualification race for the LEC 2023 Season Finals, which serves as the pathway to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 for EMEA.

Excel Esports and Fnatic are two of the three teams remaining in the competition. They will face each other in a best-of-five series to determine G2 Esports' opponent in the Grand Finals. An Excel victory would see them make it into the Season Finals, while a Fnatic victory would make KOI qualify for the Season Finals.

Excel Esports vs Fnatic: Who will advance to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Grand Finals?

Predictions

Excel Esports has had a fantastic Summer Split so far. After suffering a disastrous Winter and Spring Split, the current League of Legends meta and the roster changes made by the British organization have resulted in a radical shift in their performances.

The addition of jungler Peach, along with instating Abbedagge as the full-time mid lane, has been a big success for the roster, as they are guaranteed to achieve their highest placement in the LEC to date.

The team has showcased a phenomenal understanding of the map in clutch situations and has displayed excellent macro and map rotations. Their team fighting prowess cannot be understated either, with players such as Odoamne and Patrik being exceptional at setting Excel up for success.

Fnatic has risen back to their former glory after having poor showings in the Winter and Spring Split. The signing of Noah and Trymbi in the botlane has completely unleashed this roster and has enabled jungler Razork to run rampant on the map and set his team up for success with big early game plays. The drastic improvement of top laner Oscarinin has also quite the journey.

Fnatic has an extremely strong early game, and they turn into an incredibly formidable opponent if they acquire an early game lead. They also rarely tend to drop the ball and typically dominate their games from the start The team has a clear understanding of the meta and has demonstrated exceptional ability in team fights as well.

Predicting a clear favorite in this matchup is tough, as both teams are equally matched in terms of strength. Fnatic has had some dominant victories recently. Excel Esports, on the other hand, can give any team a run for their money with their resilience.

Fnatic is expected to win this League of Legends match, but fans can expect an extremely close best-of-five series.

Head-to-head

Excel Esports and Fnatic have faced each other thrice in the 2023 League of Legends LEC season. The latter leads the head-to-head record 2-1.

Recent results

Excel Esports' latest result was a close 2-3 loss to G2 Esports.

Fnatic's latest result was a 3-1 victory against Team Heretics.

Expected rosters

Excel Esports

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Pascu Jungle - Lee "Peach" Min-gyu

Min-gyu Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

Braun ADC - Patrik " Patrik" Jírů

Jírů Support - Dino " LIMIT" Tot

Tot Head Coach - Jonas "Hidon" Vraa

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

When and where to watch

LoL esports fans can watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup between Excel Esports and Fnatic live on LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channel. Watch parties by streamers such as LS and IWDominate are also available for viewers as an alternative.

The matchup will take place on July 29, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

