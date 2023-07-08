Astralis reportedly looking to sell League of Legends LEC spot again with a major ERL team showing interest

Astralis' time in League of Legends could be coming to a conclusion as the team has reportedly put up their LEC spot for sale, according to reports from Blix.gg's Alejandro "anonimotum" Gomis. This should not come as a surprise for fans that have followed the LEC over the years. Astralis were previously rumored to sell their spot after the conclusion of the LEC 2022 season.

However, the sale did not pan out for Astralis, and they remained in the LEC for the 2023 season. An early exit from the Summer Split and not having enough championship points to qualify for the LEC Season Finals ended the team's 2023 League of Legends season early.

Astralis might be exiting the League of Legends LEC after three years

Alejandro Gomis @anonimotum is considering selling the LEC spot



Team Falcons was in advanced negotiations with Astralis, but Riot Games did not approve of the sale



Different teams are in talks with Astralis to buy the spot, one of which is a big ERL team

blix.gg/news/astralis-… Sources: Astralisis considering selling the LECspotTeam Falconswas in advanced negotiations with Astralis, but Riot Games did not approve of the saleDifferent teams are in talks with Astralis to buy the spot, one of which is a big ERL team Sources: Astralis 🇩🇰 is considering selling the LEC 🇪🇺spotTeam Falcons 🇸🇦 was in advanced negotiations with Astralis, but Riot Games did not approve of the saleDifferent teams are in talks with Astralis to buy the spot, one of which is a big ERL team⬇️blix.gg/news/astralis-…

In the report published by Blix.gg, Astralis is currently considering selling their spot once again but has not reached an agreement with an organization as of now. One of the organizations that have showcased interest is a team competing in the European Regional Leagues (ERL).

Saudi Arabian organization, Team Falcons, was reportedly in advanced talks with Astralis to acquire their LEC slot. This move was disapproved by Riot Games, and the deal fell flat. Team Falcons currently fields rosters in CS:GO, Valorant, FIFA, and Rocket League, among other esports titles.

Astralis League of Legends @AstralisLoL



We want to thank all the fans who believed in us through every challenging moment. We're just as disappointed as you and will do anything to bounce back.



We love you Heartbreak today as this season's journey comes to an end.We want to thank all the fans who believed in us through every challenging moment. We're just as disappointed as you and will do anything to bounce back.We love you Heartbreak today as this season's journey comes to an end. We want to thank all the fans who believed in us through every challenging moment. We're just as disappointed as you and will do anything to bounce back. We love you ♥ https://t.co/AFxlMyFMJn

It has also been stated that Astralis would not be interested in merging with an organization similar to the Rogue and KOI merger, which happened at the start of the 2023 LEC season.

With Astralis' potential departure, the possibility of Karmine Corp acquiring their spot has started to garner some steam again. The French organization was previously in discussion with Astralis in the 2022 sale but was not able to finalize a deal.

The Danish organization's exit from League of Legends would mark the end of a mediocre run in the LEC across three seasons. Their best finish so far was in the LEC 2023 Spring Groups, where they placed second.

The team was often criticized for their poor performances and tendency to not spend a lot of money to assemble rosters. However, they were praised for their commitment to developing regional talents, such as Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov, Doğukan "113" Balcı, and Oliver "Dajor" Ryppa.

Poll : 0 votes