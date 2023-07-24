G2 Esports vs Excel Esports - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs officially start today as the Summer Groups have concluded. Four teams have advanced to the final leg of the Summer Split, including a few surprising names. The winner of the Summer Split automatically locks in a spot in the LEC 2023 Season Finals, which serves as the path to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 for EMEA.

G2 Esports and Excel Esports will kick off the playoffs stage in the first best-of-five series of the Summer Split. G2 Esports has been a dominant force so far, while Excel is carving their underdog story by making a miracle run for the LEC 2023 Season Finals.

G2 Esports vs Excel Esports: Who will be the first team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split finals?

Check out the schedule for Week 5 of the #LEC Summer Split! 🗓️

Predictions

G2 Esports are the best team in EMEA at the moment. The Winter Split champions have been in tip-top shape recently after a decent performance at League of Legends MSI 2023. The team's unmatched flexibility and team-fighting prowess have made them a force to be reckoned with. Their adaptability to any meta also makes them a very versatile team that is hard to strategize against.

Cpas has had a big resurgence in form and is dominating the mid lane with his performance on champions like Tristana. Yike has also shown great variety in his champion pool. Overall, G2 Esports is the team to beat for any LEC roster this Split, as the former look like huge title favorites.

Excel Esports were the undisputed worst team in the league over the course of the Winter and Spring Splits. However, they have managed to turn things around in exceptional fashion after the addition of Peach from Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition. The British organization then secured their first-ever Top 4 finish in the League of Legends LEC after winning their group.

The current meta highly favors Excel's scrappy and team fight-oriented playstyle. Odoamne has been a rock for the team, showcasing great carry performances, while Abbedagge's return to Europe has been successful so far, with pop-off games on LeBlanc and Azir.

Despite Excel's recent upswing in form, G2 Esports are the heavy favorites to win this series and advance to the grand finals of the Summer Split playoffs. G2 has better individuals in every role and outshines Excel's team-fighting prowess as well. Fans can expect G2 to win the series in a 3-0 or 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Excel Esports have faced each other thrice in the 2023 League of Legend LEC season. The former has won all three games so far.

Recent results

G2 Esports' latest result was a 2-0 victory against Team BDS.

Excel Esports' latest result was a 2-1 victory over SK Gaming.

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Excel Esports

Top - Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Jungle - Lee "Peach" Min-gyu

Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

ADC - Patrik " Patrik" Jírů

Jírů Support - Dino " LIMIT" Tot

Tot Head Coach - Jonas "Hidon" Vraa

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs match between G2 Esports and Excel Esports live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, watch parties by popular streamers are also available.

The matchup will take place on July 24, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

