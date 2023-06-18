League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Runes, items, playstyle, and more

The latest LeBlanc build with Statikk Shiv is possibly the most overpowered aspect of League of Legends Season 13. Although we've seen the return of Statikk Shiv on Patch 13.10, the chain lightning sword got a buff again, completely changing the meta. It's been pretty effective in ranked and professional matches recently, as the build, runes, keystone, and setup make LeBlanc a literal god.

This article will provide the steps to make the LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build work.

League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Recommended runes

LeBlanc can charge off her W with the new Statikk Shiv buff. As a result, there are at least 25 charges for both going forward and coming back. It is now simple to clear waves or use them twice in a team fight.

Here's the recommended rune set for the League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc build with Statikk Shiv:

Fleet Footwork

Presence of Mind

Legend: Alacrity

Coup de Grace

Absolute Focus

Gathering Storm

One of LeBlanc's biggest weaknesses is her lack of sustainability. Hence, when her HP (health) becomes low, she cannot return to full HP. However, if she has Fleet Footwork, you can greatly reduce that problem in League of Legends.

Renato Perdigão @Shakarez Humanoid's Statikk Shiv on LeBlanc dealt 6875 damage to champions, which was 32.1% of his total damage dealt that game #LEC Humanoid's Statikk Shiv on LeBlanc dealt 6875 damage to champions, which was 32.1% of his total damage dealt that game #LEC https://t.co/aeHXP64dse

League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Starting, Mythic and Core items

The most important item for LeBlanc's build in League of Legends Season 13 is Statikk Shiv. However, utilizing other items to increase her AP (ability power) damage is important. Here are the recommended items:

Starting items

Long Sword

Refillable Potion

Mythic & Core items

Statikk Shiv

Luden's Tempest

Lich Bane

Fourth item options

Sorcerer's Shoes

Rabadon's Deathcap

LeBlanc's other big weakness is her wave clearing, as she clears minion waves too slowly compared to other meta midlaners. The reason why it's excellent to rush Statikk Shiv and Luden's Tempest is that it gives her a fantastic wave-clearing capability. You can now make the minion waves disappear in a second by using an auto-attack on LeBlanc's melee.

It also gives you a good amount of AP damage. The passive of Statikk Shiv scales off of AP now. So when you have more AP damage, the passive just works impeccably. When you build Lich Bane, you can take out turrets pretty quickly.

Furthermore, make sure to buy Kirechis Shard as soon as you can. This item shares the same energizer as Fleet Footwork, so they proc simultaneously, which is quite strong in League of Legends.

Importantly, her recommended skill order is W, Q, and E. Moreover, the correct way to wave clear is with one auto-attack and then the AP combo.

TL BOBQIN @bobqinXD This is GAME BREAKING I won 30/35 games



10 wins in a row today



+500 LP in 2 days



All thanks to this new build & playstyle



0 counterplay 0 bad matchups



I played League for 13 years I've never seen Leblanc this strong



Only a matter of time before the world start abusing it This is GAME BREAKING I won 30/35 games10 wins in a row today+500 LP in 2 days All thanks to this new build & playstyle0 counterplay 0 bad matchups I played League for 13 years I've never seen Leblanc this strongOnly a matter of time before the world start abusing it https://t.co/VC2J9ILAWZ

Statikk Shiv is possibly the most over-buffed and over-tuned item in the game currently. Therefore, a Nerf might be coming in the next patch, or even a hotfix (an adjustment that is so important that it cannot wait for a regular patch) can be made.

This single item fixes LeBlanc's many issues in League of Legends, including CSing, sustainability, and wave clearing. Until the Nerf, you can utilize the overpowered Statikk Shiv build with LeBlanc in ranked games and hopefully win consecutive games.

Poll : 0 votes