League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Runes, items, playstyle, and more

The latest LeBlanc build with Statikk Shiv is possibly the most overpowered aspect of League of Legends Season 13. Although we've seen the return of Statikk Shiv on Patch 13.10, the chain lightning sword got a buff again, completely changing the meta. It's been pretty effective in ranked and professional matches recently, as the build, runes, keystone, and setup make LeBlanc a literal god.
This article will provide the steps to make the LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build work.
League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Recommended runes
LeBlanc can charge off her W with the new Statikk Shiv buff. As a result, there are at least 25 charges for both going forward and coming back. It is now simple to clear waves or use them twice in a team fight.
Here's the recommended rune set for the League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc build with Statikk Shiv:
- Fleet Footwork
- Presence of Mind
- Legend: Alacrity
- Coup de Grace
- Absolute Focus
- Gathering Storm
One of LeBlanc's biggest weaknesses is her lack of sustainability. Hence, when her HP (health) becomes low, she cannot return to full HP. However, if she has Fleet Footwork, you can greatly reduce that problem in League of Legends.
League of Legends Season 13 LeBlanc Statikk Shiv build: Starting, Mythic and Core items
The most important item for LeBlanc's build in League of Legends Season 13 is Statikk Shiv. However, utilizing other items to increase her AP (ability power) damage is important. Here are the recommended items:
Starting items
- Long Sword
- Refillable Potion
Mythic & Core items
- Statikk Shiv
- Luden's Tempest
- Lich Bane
Fourth item options
- Sorcerer's Shoes
- Rabadon's Deathcap
LeBlanc's other big weakness is her wave clearing, as she clears minion waves too slowly compared to other meta midlaners. The reason why it's excellent to rush Statikk Shiv and Luden's Tempest is that it gives her a fantastic wave-clearing capability. You can now make the minion waves disappear in a second by using an auto-attack on LeBlanc's melee.
It also gives you a good amount of AP damage. The passive of Statikk Shiv scales off of AP now. So when you have more AP damage, the passive just works impeccably. When you build Lich Bane, you can take out turrets pretty quickly.
Furthermore, make sure to buy Kirechis Shard as soon as you can. This item shares the same energizer as Fleet Footwork, so they proc simultaneously, which is quite strong in League of Legends.
Importantly, her recommended skill order is W, Q, and E. Moreover, the correct way to wave clear is with one auto-attack and then the AP combo.
Statikk Shiv is possibly the most over-buffed and over-tuned item in the game currently. Therefore, a Nerf might be coming in the next patch, or even a hotfix (an adjustment that is so important that it cannot wait for a regular patch) can be made.
This single item fixes LeBlanc's many issues in League of Legends, including CSing, sustainability, and wave clearing. Until the Nerf, you can utilize the overpowered Statikk Shiv build with LeBlanc in ranked games and hopefully win consecutive games.