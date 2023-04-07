5 best midlaners to pair with Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13

Over the past couple of seasons, Sejuani has been one of the most famous and beloved League of Legends jungle champions. She has exceptional crowd control, team-fighting, and skirmishing potential, along with her strong early-mid game that allows her to have an impact in other lanes.

On top of that, she is not only a strong frontliner and an amazing engage-pick, but she's also one of the most versatile champions that can fit well into a variety of team compositions in League of Legends season 13.

Overall, she's a very solid pick who has a strong presence in high elo and professional play. With that in mind, this article will present five of the best midlane champions to pair with Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Katarina, Yasuo, and three other midlane champions are the best to pair with Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13

1) Katarina

Katarina is one of the most volatile midlane champions, especially when paired with Sejuani jungle (Image via Riot Games)

Katarina is the first addition to this list as she is one of the best midlaners to pair with Sejuani Jungle, especially following the buffs she received in the League of Legends patch 13.7.

Katarina is an AP assassin who excels at burst damage and mobility. Her ability to quickly jump in and out of skirmishes, coupled with her passive (Voracity) that resets her cooldowns on a kill or assist, makes her an infamous pentakill menace.

With that being said, she is also vulnerable to enemy champions as she is indeed quite a squishy pick, making her risky for the majority of the players, unless they are truly an OTP (One Trick Player), due to Katarina being one of the highest skilled-champions in midlane.

This is where their synergy ends up shining in League of Legends season 13. Sejuani is a beefy frontline-engage champion with a plethora of crowd control abilities that Katarina can take advantage of. Sejuani can also stun targets multiple times, giving Katarina adequate time to assassinate them, and even finish up multiple targets during a crucial team fight.

2) Yasuo

Yasuo is one of the primary benefactors of Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The second addition to this list is Yasuo, who is one of the best midlaners to pair with Sejuani jungle, especially after the buffs he received in League of Legends patch 13.7.

The jungle-mid pairing of Yasuo and Sejuani is a match made in heaven. The former is a mobile pick who can deal sustained damage to enemies with the potential to outplay, whereas the latter is a tanky engage-frontline who excels in providing crowd control and initiating.

They can end up forming quite a strong pairing together, as Sejuani can help Yasuo adequately go through the early laning phase, along with initiating with ganks onto overextended enemies and applying CC onto them. On top of that, he can benefit from her Q (Arctic Assault) knock-up for his R (Last Breath)

3) Aurelion Sol

Even after the plethora of nerfs targetted towards him, Aurelion Sol still remains one of the best midlaners to pair with Sejuani jungle in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The third addition to this list is Aurelion Sol, who is one of the best midlaners to pair up with Sejuani jungle, as he remains a strong pick even after the number of nerfs he has received ever since his rework in League of Legends season 13.

Aurelion Sol and Sejuani have ended up emerging as one of the best jungle-midlane pairings in League of Legends season 13, due to both the champions complementing each other.

With Aurelion Sol being the best scaling champion in League of Legends season 13, having him in a team composition ensures guaranteed late-game firepower. But that does come at a price, with his early-game being his biggest weakness due to him being an immobile mage that doesn't deal enough damage early on and being vulnerable to ganks. This is where Sejuani ends up making this pairing work quite well.

She is a strong engage-frontliner who can provide crowd control and early-mid game presence, allowing Aurelion Sol to safely farm up and scale into a late-game monster. Additionally, both their combined abilities end up being quite a fearsome pairing, especially for the enemy carry, as they can be crowd-controlled and burst down in seconds.

As the match transitions into mid-late game, Aurelion Sol and Sejuani can dominate teamfights, control objectives, and snowball the game in their team's favor. With good teamwork, this jungle-midlane pairing can be a formidable force in the Solo-Queue.

4) Fizz

Providing that players have an aggressive playstyle, Fizz-Sejuani can be one of the best tower-diving snowballing jungle-midlane pairings in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The fourth addition to this list is Fizz, who is one of the best midlaners to pair with Sejuani. The two champions make for a strong tower-diving and snowballing jungle-midlane duo in League of Legends season 13.

One of the reasons why they are both such good pairings in League of Legends season 13 is due to their attributes complimenting each other well. Fizz is a mobile assassin with adequate outplay and diving potential, along with tons of burst damage. Sejuani, on the other hand, is an engage/frontliner with crowd-control and diving capabilities.

When paired together, this jungle-midlane pairing can absolutely dominate the early-game and snowball into a sweet victory. Additionally, Sejuani's allows Fizz to dive non-stop without worry and deal high burst damage onto the enemy carry, allowing him to be aggressive and continue snowballing.

5) Akshan

Sejuani-Akshan are arguably the best snowballing pairing in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth and final addition to this list is Akshan, who is one of the best midlaners to pair with Sejuani. This jungle-midlane duo is arguably one of the best, if not the best, snowballing pairings in League of Legends season 13.

Akshan is primarily one of the best lane bullies, along with being a mobile roaming midlaner who can snowball well and take over a game. And considering that Sejuani is an engage-frontliner with strong crowd-control and diving potential, she ends up making life considerably easier for him by setting up kills and helping him snowball.

Additionally, this pairing is one of the best at punishing overextended enemies, while also being quite influential around the map.

