League of Legends patch 13.5 preview: Tryndamere buffs, Aurelion Sol nerfs, Ashe adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.5 preview is now live, and it seems that the upcoming update will be introducing another slew of balance changes to a number of champions in the game.

13.5 will be another big patch that will change the present competitive meta a fair bit. Some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the buffs to LeBlanc, Kennen, Aatrox, and Tryndamere.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Larger scope changes to LB, Yuumi, Jungle adjustments (+power into farming/counterjg, nerfing ganking), Azir.



Still mostly following up from Navori changes, Jungle adjustments and getting Mage items into a better spot.



When it comes to nerfs, picks like AP Twitch, Rammus, and Aurelion Sol will be toned down heavily, while Yuumi, Zed, and Ashe will receive some adjustments to their kit.

When talking about the upcoming League of Legends 13.5 patch, the developers stated the following changes:

League of Legends patch 13.5 preview

Before heading into the list of champions who are scheduled to receive changes in League of Legends patch 13.5, it’s important to note here that the names are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update.

Riot will be checking out the changes in the PBE test servers before shipping them with the official patch, which is due next week.

1) Champion buffs

LeBlanc

Kennen

Aatrox

Tryndamere

Rumble

Fizz

Jinx

Samira

Fizz and Kennen have suffered quite a bit in season 13, as they haven’t been able to have the same amount of impact in the game as they used to. Hopefully, the buffs will help make them relevant once again in the 13.5 meta.

2) Champion nerfs

Gangplank

Twitch (AP)

Rammus

Aurelion Sol

Caitlyn

Xayah

Yorick

AP Twitch has been a menace to deal with in both the solo-queue and professional scene. His AP ratios will finally be toned down quite a bit, making him easier to deal with, at least during the early stages of the game.

3) Champion adjustments

Yuumi

Pantheon

Zed

Ashe

Azir

4) System buffs

Cosmic Drive

5) System adjustments

Triumph

Grasp of the Undying

Jungle Adjustments

6) System nerfs

Seraph’s Embrace

League of Legends patch 13.5 is expected to go live next week on February 8, 2023, and will be the last update before the changes come in with the Mid-Season Invitational in focus.

