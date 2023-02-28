Major jungle changes hit League of Legends PBE 13.5 PBE cycle, sweeper cooldown increase, camp gold changes, and more

The jungle role has undergone numerous changes in League of Legends season 13, yet imbalances still persist. As a result, the developers are implementing additional changes to balance the role further in patch 13.5. These changes will involve increasing the sweeper's cooldown, modifying the experience earned by junglers from lanes, and adjusting the gold earned from jungle camps.

The aim of these changes is to encourage players to make full clears, as increased gold from camps leads to quicker item acquisition. However, the damage reduction when invading the enemy jungle will be removed, which should make invasions more frequent.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hey gamers, some more jungle followup is hitting PBE today for 13.5. We're putting more power back into farming camps and hitting early ganks a bit harder through both expected value and risks of counterjungling.



Details attached but more context in following tweets Hey gamers, some more jungle followup is hitting PBE today for 13.5. We're putting more power back into farming camps and hitting early ganks a bit harder through both expected value and risks of counterjungling. Details attached but more context in following tweets https://t.co/bdknBi4FOy

Full details regarding jungle changes in League of Legends season 13

The jungle changes that are getting introduced in League of Legends patch 13.5 are as follows:

Sweeper CD: 90-60 >>> 120-60 (based on avg level in the game)

Enemy jungle damage reduction: 20% >>>>>> [REMOVED]

Jungler Lane Experience for first 14m: 75% >>>> 40-75% based on gametime (linear scaling from 00:00)

Gold per camp (usually 10, some 9, some 11)

Gromp: 70 >>> 80

Blue: 80 >>> 90

Murkwolf: 50 >>> 55

Minimurky: 13 >>> 15

Razorbeak: 30 >>> 35

Mini Razor: 7 >>> 8

Red: 80 >>> 90

MedKrug: 5 >>> 10

LilKrug: 13 >>> 14

Thus, it is safe to say that the developers are making some heavy changes to the jungle role in the upcoming patch. The first major change is increasing the cooldown of the sweeper in the early levels.

This prevents players from using it carelessly to clear early vision. In other words, it makes the vision game a lot stronger and helps to provide more information regarding the enemy jungler. Apart from that, the removal of the enemy jungle damage reduction makes invading more viable.

Phlox @RiotPhlox While there still remains some value to curbing early invades, the cost is just too high right now to merit retaining the mechanic. I think it was worth exploring, I'd rather us try stuff and pull it than never try it at all, but it's time to sunset it now. While there still remains some value to curbing early invades, the cost is just too high right now to merit retaining the mechanic. I think it was worth exploring, I'd rather us try stuff and pull it than never try it at all, but it's time to sunset it now.

However, the developers have also changed the gold obtained from every camp within the game. These changes mean that players are now incentivized to prioritize full clears in League of Legends instead of leaving half for ganking.

Apart from that, the experience gained by junglers from lanes has been nerfed in the early game, preventing them from hiding in bushes for ganks. If they do this while the enemy jungler is farming, they will fall behind on experience.

Overall, the changes seem quite good, and fans are very happy for now.

Poll : 0 votes