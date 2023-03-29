Major Yasuo buffs hit League of Legends PBE 13.07 patch cycle: Passive shield buffed, E bonus stacks enhanced

Yasuo is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. He is a unit that has a very high skill ceiling, and those who know how to use him can even win games single-handedly.

Yasuo fans are going to be very happy when patch 13.07 drops, as the champion is getting some major buffs to his kit. These changes will probably make him even more prevalent in high-elo games and an absolute menace in low-elo matches.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Yasuo buffs:

- P shield increased from 100 - 475 to 100 - 575

- E bonus per stack increased from 15 - 25 base to 15% - 23% total damage

It is crucial to note that these changes are not final. The developers might make even more tweaks to balance things out based on player feedback from the PBE (Public Beta Environment).

Full details about Yasuo changes in League of Legends patch 13.07

The changes to Yasuo in League of Legends patch 13.07 are as follows:

Based on the changes, it is safe to say that Yasuo is going to be quite strong once these go live in League of Legends.

The enhanced shield will ensure that Yasuo is tankier. Once this buffed shield is paired with Immortal Shieldbow, the champion will become even stronger and even unkillable in the late game.

Apart from this, the changes to E are also substantial. The fact that the damage from stacks is now percentage-based means that Yasuo will scale quite hard in the late game. In fact, if Yasuo jumps onto the enemy support or the ADC at full E stacks, he will probably be able to decommission them from the fight single-handedly.

In any case, this change provides a lot of value to Yasuo as players will now be able to build him differently. Ideally, going for Q max is the optimal way to build the champion. However, the increased E damage can make maxing out this skill first a secondary option.

If players max out E, Yasuo will become more of a dive champion rather than being solely focused on landing his ultimate. Obviously, in the late game, after he gets three or four items, the champion will be a threat regardless of what build players go for.

