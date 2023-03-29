Major Azir changes hit League of Legends patch 13.07 PBE cycle: Q range reduced, W base damage increased, and more

Azir is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. However, it seems like the game's developers are once again making changes to him in order to balance his presence in pro play.

Although the changes have been advertised as buffs, there are some significant nerfs that definitely hurt Azir in pro play. For instance, his attack speed and his W abilities have been buffed, but his Q seems to have been significantly nerfed.

It is important to clarify that these changes are not final just yet. There might be a few more tweaks to these numbers before they go live in a week's time.

Details about Azir changes in League of Legends patch 13.07

The changes that Azir is set to receive in League of Legends patch 13.07 are as follows:

Base armor increased from 19 to 22

Attack speed growth increased

Turret duration increased from 30 seconds to 45

Q mana cost increased from 65 - 85 to 70 - 110

Q cast range down

W mana cost reduced from 40 flat to 40 - 10

W base damage increased from 50 - 90 to 50 - 118

W damage per lvl reduced from 0 - 110 to 0 - 92

AS growth increased from 5% to 6%

Turret summon range increased from 400 to 700

It is safe to say that Azir should feel much more balanced in the meta after these changes. The increase in base armor and attack speed will help him not just survive ganks but also deal more damage both early and late in the game.

The increased turret duration is also quite substantial, as Azir will be able to better prevent enemies from pushing. Additionally, the W mana cost has been reduced, and its base damage has been increased substantially. This will definitely increase Azir's poke damage by quite a lot. However, the damage per level for W has been reduced a bit, which does hurt his scaling.

Feiling_It @FeilingI @Spideraxe30 Wait so this means E-Q also goes less distance? Does this mean you cant get over certain terrain now? @Spideraxe30 Wait so this means E-Q also goes less distance? Does this mean you cant get over certain terrain now?

Azir's Q ability is getting a nerf, with the range being reduced and the mana cost getting increased. This means that he will be unable to land the Emperor's Divide from a large distance. However, ganking him at level 3 will be much easier.

With these changes, it seems like the developers are pushing players to max W first instead of Q in League of Legends.

