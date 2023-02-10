5 champions that are great in professional play but bad in solo queue in League of Legends Season 13

League of Legends is undoubtedly one of the most well-known MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), as well as one of the most-watched esports titles, with its Worlds events being a spectacle in the industry.

With League of Legends and its professional play being among the most well-known in their respective industries, the game has amassed a fandom unlike any other. World-class competitive players are generally fan-favorites, which is why casual gamers often emulate their playstyle, decision-making, and champion choices.

League of Legends professionals have a significant impact on the community. It results in the playerbase selecting the champions that their favorite professional stars frequently pick in their solo-queue games. But what they frequently overlook is the tremendous gap between the fundamentals of League of Legends professional play and the solo queue.

Professional League of Legends players are more proficient and in tune with their teammates, champion-drafting is rehearsed ahead of time, and games are far more strategic and fast-paced. Teams have a predetermined roster, and communication and coordination are essential.

In contrast, the solo queue is a more informal and unstructured style of play. There, players play with and against anonymous people. Games are less competitive, and the mood is more laid back. Synergy is frequently absent in these settings, and participants are frequently auto-filled into roles with which they are unfamiliar.

One of the primary reasons why certain champions work in professional League of Legends play is that the gameplay is considerably more regimented and less chaotic. The players are aware of their roles, what their function is in the team, and how they play against one another.

This is not the case in the solo queue, where the games are often chaotic and open-ended, with the winning team frequently failing to leverage their advantage, allowing the losing lineup to attempt a comeback. Professional play matches are almost never the same.

This is why the champions picked for League of Legends professional play frequently underperform when picked in the solo queue. With that in mind, this article will go over five characters in Season 13 who are great in professional games, but bad for casual players.

5 champions to avoid in League of Legends Season 13's solo queue

1) Azir

Azir is a high-skill-based champion in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Azir is a competent and versatile champion who has the potential to make a significant impact in professional play.

He can be a game-changer in the hands of experienced players due to his combination of damage, control, and mobility on the battlefield. His powers enable him to swiftly seize control of the ground and manage the actions of his foes, making him a good pick for professional play.

While Azir is an excellent choice there, he is a difficult choice to play in the solo queue. One of the primary reasons for this is that playing him demands a great degree of skill and expertise. Players must grasp how his skills function and how to apply them in various scenarios.

Furthermore, Azir's playstyle necessitates team collaboration and communication. This makes him less successful in solo queues as players frequently play without a pre-made squad.

Another reason Azir is not a viable solo-queue selection is that he is prone to gank, particularly early in the game. Since he depends significantly on his skills, the opposition team may simply shut him down if they catch him out of position. This may be especially aggravating for solo-queue players who cannot rely on their team for assistance and safety.

2) Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate is one of the weakest midlane champions in League of Legends Season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Twisted Fate is also a League of Legends champion who has always been a popular selection in professional play. With his ultimate ability, he is noted for his flexibility and ability to control the map.

His ultimate can be utilized to generate a map-wide vision and spark clashes for his team in professional competition. Furthermore, his ability to split-push with his pick-a-card talent and instantly roam into other lanes makes him a useful asset in compositions.

However, Twisted Fate's need for teamwork and his squad's capability to follow up on his plays makes him a less-appealing solo-queue selection. He is frequently seen as a hazardous pick because his success is dependent on the performance of his teammates, who can be unreliable in casual matches.

Furthermore, his lack of crowd control and endurance in fights can be a burden in solo-queue situations as players have less experience playing as a cohesive squad. Overall, Twisted Fate is a good choice for professional play, but not for casual games.

3) Sejuani

Sejuani is one of the most picked jungle champions in Season 13 of League of Legends professional play (Image via Riot Games)

Due to her superb crowd control and tank nature, Sejuani is a popular professional-play pick. Competitive teams plan their strategy around her ultimate, which can quickly disrupt the other squad and offer an advantage. She passively slows her foes, making it simpler for her teammates to counterattack with their own abilities.

Sejuani is powerful in early game phases and she can use that time to lock down enemies and give her team an edge. However, she may not be as successful in a solo-queue game because she demands a lot of teamwork and understanding from her fellow champions.

Her skills might be difficult to employ successfully in the solo queue, making her an unsuitable choice for players seeking a speedy win. Sejuani requires a lot of experience and collaboration to become a useful casual option, making her a preferable choice for people who are playing with a cohesive team.

Also, considering that the jungle meta in Season 13 consists of carry champions, this only makes Sejuani more and more of an inferior pick in the solo queue.

4) Renekton

Renekton has been one of the staple champions for the League of Legends professional players (Image via Riot Games)

Renekton is a champion who has often appeared in both professional and solo-queue play, however, his results in both can differ drastically. He is a prominent selection in competitive gaming as a result of his flexibility, damage output, and tankiness.

He frequently plays in the toplane and is noted for his ability to carry games on his own. His kit lets him deliver substantial damage while still tanking opposing abilities, making him an invaluable asset in team battles. Renekton's ultimate, Cull the Meek, also causes a lot of damage and may heal him, making him a dangerous champion in battle.

Meanwhile, he may be a poor choice for the solo queue. Despite his prowess, Renekton necessitates a high degree of technical ability and map knowledge, which is frequently absent in casual play. He is also heavily reliant on goods to be effective, and a single misstep may be disastrous.

However, Renekton is popular in the solo queue, which makes him a dangerous choice for new players who aren't familiar with the game's concepts. To summarize, while he is a good choice for League of Legends professional play, he is challenging to play in the solo queue and may not always perform effectively.

5) Gragas

Gragas is one of the most flexible champions in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Gragas is a one-of-a-kind and flexible League of Legends champion. He is a highly sought-after selection in professional play because of his ability to control fights with his formidable crowd control nature and severely destructive output.

In the proper hands, he can affect the outcome of a duel by disrupting the enemy team and generating beneficial clashes for his own side.

On the other hand, Gragas has flaws that are accentuated in the solo queue. He is first and foremost a melee champion in League of Legends, which makes him vulnerable to opposing poke and early-game harassment.

This frequently results in challenging early games for Gragas players, who must carefully manage their positions and farm. Second, he is extremely reliant on his abilities and demands a certain amount of technical ability and game awareness to successfully execute his kit. He can easily shut off and make his usage ineffectual without this.

Finally, Gragas is a League of Legends champion that consumes a lot of mana, making it tough for players to lane successfully if mana management isn't done properly. Furthermore, because his abilities are best employed in combination with teammates, his kit necessitates a high level of cooperation.

Gragas struggles to attain his full potential in the solo queue as communication and cooperation are frequently inadequate. He is a challenging League of Legends champion to play in this environment for these reasons, as well as the basic unpredictability of casual games.

Ultimately, there is nothing wrong with fans playing the picks chosen by their favorite professional League of Legends players. But when the diverse dynamics of the solo queue are considered, there are just far greater and significantly less punishing champions to relish.

