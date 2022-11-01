League of Legends' upcoming major skin line release just got revealed by Riot Games, which will transport players back into outer space.

New Space Groove skins for Gragas, Lissandra, Nami, Ornn, Taric, Teemo, and Twisted Fate were officially previewed on the game's official social media handles today as part of a forthcoming set of the popular skin line.

The skins were initially leaked by popular data miner Big Bad Bear. Later, they were made available on the Skin Spotlights YouTube channel, which has an authentic history of revealing League skins ahead of time.

The League of Legends skin line, Space Groove, combines the esthetics of mid-century futurism with disco music

The Space Groove is a collection of alternate-universe skins where champions fight back against Lissandra's army using the power of "The Groove." It is frequently regarded as League of Legends' most intriguing skin line and has a very playful tone.

The skin line was praised for its distinctive and innovative concept when it was first introduced in 2021. Additionally, players have also been urging Riot to revive the Space Groove skin collection for a while now. Thus, the franchise is finally bringing back the Space Groove skins to the Summoner's Rift along with a new event.

Each of the new Space Groove skins has a distinctive recall that depicts the champion dancing in a disco. Each of the abilities included in the skin line also has a distinctive animation.

Some abilities, such as Taric's Cosmic Radiance (R) and Twisted Fate's Pick A Card (W), have brand-new, distinctive disco soundtracks that correspond to the time of the abilities.

The retro-futurist League of Legends skin line, Space Groove, combines the esthetics of mid-century futurism with disco music. Brilliant pinks, deep purples, and resonant tones of blue are all present in every skin in the series, and neon lights and bright colors are everywhere.

The upcoming batch of Space Groove champions in League of Legends

Here is a first look at the eight Space Groove Skins featuring seven new champions. Not much is known about them except for their price.

1) Space Groove Gragas

Space Groove Gragas (image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube )

Price: 1350 RP

2) Space Groove Lissandra

Space Groove Lissandra (image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

3) Space Groove Nami

Space Groove Nami (image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

4) Space Groove Ornn

Space Groove Ornn (image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

5) Space Groove Taric

Space Groove Taric (Image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

6) Space Groove Teemo

Space Groove Teemo (Image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

7) Space Groove Twisted Fate

Space Groove Twisted Fate (Image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: 1350 RP

8) Space Groove Nami Prestige

Space Groove Nami Prestige (Image via Skin Spotlights/YouTube)

Price: N/A

Lux, Samira, and Lulu were just some of the champions who were featured when the Space Groove skin collection was first launched into the League last spring.

Lulu earned a Prestige version of her Space Groove League of Legends skin last year. Following the latest leak, Nami, another support, appears to be the recipient of that accolade this time.

Data miners had earlier revealed the brand-new Space Groove skin set. Numerous others, however, had their doubts since although many items were added to them as placeholders, only a small number made it to the live servers.

This time, however, it was real and the skins might be available for purchase in the League of Legends shop sometime around mid-November.

