League of Legends' brand new Empyrean skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On October 17, 2022, League of Legends provided the first official look into the brand-new Empyrean skins arriving with patch 12.21. A highly anticipated skinline, it will also mark the release of K'Sante, the latest toplane champion from Shurima.

The Empyrean skinline will include a lot of champions and one legendary skin. Therefore, in this article, all details regarding the price and expected release date for the skins have been mentioned in detail.

Get ready to battle across dimensions with Empyrean Pyke, Jax, Vex, Zac, Zed, Jhin, Lux, and K’Sante on November 3. Such beautiful destruction.Get ready to battle across dimensions with Empyrean Pyke, Jax, Vex, Zac, Zed, Jhin, Lux, and K’Sante on November 3. Such beautiful destruction. 🔥Get ready to battle across dimensions with Empyrean Pyke, Jax, Vex, Zac, Zed, Jhin, Lux, and K’Sante on November 3. https://t.co/oGyEBmA5FV

This brand new Empyrean skinline has been speculated upon in the community for quite some time. However, the wait finally seems to be over as it has officially been revealed and will be available in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) on October 18, 2022.

Full details regarding brand new Empyrean skins in League of Legends

The brand new Empyrean skins in League of Legends will be made available on its PBE version around October 18, 2022. This means the skins will be officially released along with patch 12.21 that comes out on November 3, 2022.

The latest Empyrean skinline will include a total of eight skins for a wide variety of champions. The units involved in the same are Pyke, Jax, Vex, Zac, Zed, Jhin, Lux and K'Sante.

Amongst these, Pyke's skin will be of Legendary rarity, while others will probably arrive as Epic ones. K'Sante is a brand new champion that'll arrive alongside the same patch.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Driven by the burning power of the Foreglow and an endless need for revenge, Pyke hunts down other versions of himself across realms. After each kill, the realm collapses and a new Empyrean is born with volatile powers from the Foreglow and a mission all their own. Driven by the burning power of the Foreglow and an endless need for revenge, Pyke hunts down other versions of himself across realms. After each kill, the realm collapses and a new Empyrean is born with volatile powers from the Foreglow and a mission all their own. https://t.co/twoZ4sohxM

The brand new Empyrean skin was leaked quite a while back through the game files. However, many had doubts since several elements are added to the gamefiles in the form of placeholders, but only a few make it to the live servers.

This time, however, it was real and the Empyrean skinline will be in the hands of the players within the next two weeks. In any case, this new skinline looks quite similar to some leaks regarding the "Neon Inferno."

The same champions featured here were also dubbed to be part of the Neon Inferno skinline, according to leakers. However, it seems that was a red herring and instead, it was supposed to be Empyrean.

Nevertheless, it is now time to move on to the price of the skins.

Expected price for brand new Empyrean skins in League of Legends

1) Empyrean Pyke

Price: 1820 RP

2) Empyrean Vex

Price: 1350 RP

3) Empyrean Jax

Price: 1350 RP

4) Empyrean Zac

Price: 1350 RP

5) Empyrean Zed

Price: 1350 RP

6) Empyrean Jhin

Price: 1350 RP

7) Empyrean Lux

Price: 1350 RP

8) Empyrean K'Sante

Price: 1350 RP

Note: Splash Arts will be added once available.

