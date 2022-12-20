League of Legends Season 13: Start date, patch schedule, and more

League of Legends pre-season 2023 is currently in full flow within the game. However, pre-season 2023 will soon come to an end and mark the official inception of Season 13.

Hence, the start date and the full patch schedule for League of Legends season 13 have been provided in this article in detail. It is important to remember that the patch schedule can change at times due to holidays or other events.

In any case, League of Legends Season 13 will introduce many changes to the game, new champions, ASU updates, and more. Hence, players will have a lot to look out for once it arrives in the coming days.

Full details regarding the upcoming League of Legends Season 13

League of Legends Season 13 is set to be released on January 11, 2023. Pre-season 2023 will end at that point, and a brand new trailer will be released through which everything players can expect to be released in the coming year will be showcased.

In any case, it is time to provide the patch schedule for Season 13. The schedule is as follows:

Patch 13.1: January 11, 2023

Patch 13.2: January 25, 2023

Patch 13.3: February 8, 2023

Patch 13.4: February 23, 2023*

Patch 13.5: March 8, 2023

Patch 13.6: March 22, 2023

Patch 13.7: April 5, 2023

Patch 13.8: April 19, 2023

Patch 13.9: May 3, 2023

Patch 13.10: March 17, 2023

Patch 13.11: June 1, 2023*

Patch 13.12: June 14, 2023

Patch 13.13: June 28, 2023

Patch 13.14: July 19, 2023

Patch 13.15: August 2, 2023

Patch 13.16: August 16, 2023

Patch 13.17: August 30, 2023

Patch 13.18: September 13, 2023

Patch 13.19: September 27, 2023

Patch 13.20: October 11, 2023

Patch 13.21: October 25, 2023

Patch 13.22: November 8, 2023

Patch 13.23: November 21, 2023*

Patch 13.24: December 6, 2023

Thus, in 2023, the game will have 24 patches, one more than in 2022. Apart from that, if players notice, there are three patches, 13.4, 13.11, and 13.23, with an asterisk (*) beside the dates.

This is because these are the days when the patch will not be released on a Wednesday due to holidays in the US. The following section unpacks the various aspects players can expect to be showcased in the season 13 preview that should drop right before January 11, 2023.

Initially, the developers have already confirmed that an Ixtal-based healer and a brand new Darkin champion will be released in 2023. This will not be all, but more of it will be announced in the Season 13 showcase.

Ahri ASU and Aurelion Sol VGU are also expected to come out early in League of Legends Season 13. There will be a lot more that players can expect.

Information regarding skin rework and the esports side of the game will also be released during the preview. So fans will have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

