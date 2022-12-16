League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Schedule for Weeks 1 and 2, teams participating, and more

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is only a month away from its start date. This will mark the beginning of a new era in the LEC with the introduction of the brand new EMEA system, three different Splits, best-of-three games, and more.

The schedule for Weeks 1 and 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has been listed in detail in this article. Along with that, the teams participating in the tournament, along with the event's starting date, have also been provided.

Unfortunately, the schedule for the rest of the Split has not been provided or officially confirmed yet. Fans can expect to receive official information about this once the upcoming tournament begins.

All currently known details about League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to begin on January 21, 2023. This is the very first time that the Winter Split is being conducted in this manner, as January previously marked the beginning of the Spring Split.

However, as of 2023, the Splits have been shortened and now include the Winter Split, Spring Split, and the Summer Split. Ultimately, there will be a Grand Final, where the winners of the three Splits and three other top teams will compete for the trophy of the LEC champion.

The teams that will be participating for the LEC 2023 Winter Split are as follows:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Team Vitality

KOI Rogue

SK Gaming

Heretics

Astralis

Team EXCEL

Team BDS

MAD Lions

Amongst these, Heretics is the team that's replacing Misfits Gaming, while KOI has merged with Rogue to form a brand new organization. Furthermore, the rosters for all of these teams have been changed, although a few teams are yet to provide official confirmation for their rosters.

In any case, it's now time to move onto the schedule for Weeks 1 and 2. As of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, the games will be held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Interestingly, Friday has been scrapped as a game day, and this is part of the new schedule that will apply for the entire year.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Schedule

The schedule is as follows:

January 21, 2023 - Saturday

G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL

KOI Rogue vs Team BDS

Astralis vs Heretics

SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

Fnatic vs Team Vitality

January 22, 2023 - Sunday

SK Gaming vs Team BDS

Astralis vs MAD Lions

Team Vitality vs Heretics

Team EXCEL vs KOI Rogue

G2 Esports vs Fnatic

January 23, 2023 - Monday

SK Gaming vs Heretics

Team EXCEL vs Team BDS

G2 Esports vs Astralis

Fnatic vs KOI Rogue

MAD Lions vs Team Vitality

January 28, 2023 - Saturday

Astralis vs Team Vitality

Fnatic vs Team BDS

KOI Rogue vs Heretics

G2 Esports vs SK Gaming

Team EXCEL vs MAD Lions

January 29, 2023 - Sunday

Astralis vs Team BDS

SK Gaming vs Team Vitality

G2 Esports vs Heretics

KOI vs MAD Lions

Fnatic vs Team EXCEL

January 30, 2023 - Monday

Team EXCEL vs Astralis

Team BDS vs MAD Lions

KOI vs SK Gaming

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality

Fnatic vs Heretics

Hence, it's safe to say that Week 1 and 2 will have some really interesting matches across the board. At the same time, it's vital to understand that, since the duration of the Splits have been reduced, team performances across the two weeks of Splits are of greater importance.

Teams will need to deliver solid performances right from the first day, or else they may miss out on a playoff slot and the chance to participate in the Grand Final, which will be held later in 2023.

