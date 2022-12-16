League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Schedule for Weeks 1 and 2, teams participating, and more

League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is only a month away from its start date. This will mark the beginning of a new era in the LEC with the introduction of the brand new EMEA system, three different Splits, best-of-three games, and more.
The schedule for Weeks 1 and 2 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split has been listed in detail in this article. Along with that, the teams participating in the tournament, along with the event's starting date, have also been provided.
Unfortunately, the schedule for the rest of the Split has not been provided or officially confirmed yet. Fans can expect to receive official information about this once the upcoming tournament begins.
All currently known details about League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split
The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is set to begin on January 21, 2023. This is the very first time that the Winter Split is being conducted in this manner, as January previously marked the beginning of the Spring Split.
However, as of 2023, the Splits have been shortened and now include the Winter Split, Spring Split, and the Summer Split. Ultimately, there will be a Grand Final, where the winners of the three Splits and three other top teams will compete for the trophy of the LEC champion.
The teams that will be participating for the LEC 2023 Winter Split are as follows:
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Team Vitality
- KOI Rogue
- SK Gaming
- Heretics
- Astralis
- Team EXCEL
- Team BDS
- MAD Lions
Amongst these, Heretics is the team that's replacing Misfits Gaming, while KOI has merged with Rogue to form a brand new organization. Furthermore, the rosters for all of these teams have been changed, although a few teams are yet to provide official confirmation for their rosters.
In any case, it's now time to move onto the schedule for Weeks 1 and 2. As of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, the games will be held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Interestingly, Friday has been scrapped as a game day, and this is part of the new schedule that will apply for the entire year.
League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Schedule
The schedule is as follows:
January 21, 2023 - Saturday
- G2 Esports vs Team EXCEL
- KOI Rogue vs Team BDS
- Astralis vs Heretics
- SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- Fnatic vs Team Vitality
January 22, 2023 - Sunday
- SK Gaming vs Team BDS
- Astralis vs MAD Lions
- Team Vitality vs Heretics
- Team EXCEL vs KOI Rogue
- G2 Esports vs Fnatic
January 23, 2023 - Monday
- SK Gaming vs Heretics
- Team EXCEL vs Team BDS
- G2 Esports vs Astralis
- Fnatic vs KOI Rogue
- MAD Lions vs Team Vitality
January 28, 2023 - Saturday
- Astralis vs Team Vitality
- Fnatic vs Team BDS
- KOI Rogue vs Heretics
- G2 Esports vs SK Gaming
- Team EXCEL vs MAD Lions
January 29, 2023 - Sunday
- Astralis vs Team BDS
- SK Gaming vs Team Vitality
- G2 Esports vs Heretics
- KOI vs MAD Lions
- Fnatic vs Team EXCEL
January 30, 2023 - Monday
- Team EXCEL vs Astralis
- Team BDS vs MAD Lions
- KOI vs SK Gaming
- G2 Esports vs Team Vitality
- Fnatic vs Heretics
Hence, it's safe to say that Week 1 and 2 will have some really interesting matches across the board. At the same time, it's vital to understand that, since the duration of the Splits have been reduced, team performances across the two weeks of Splits are of greater importance.
Teams will need to deliver solid performances right from the first day, or else they may miss out on a playoff slot and the chance to participate in the Grand Final, which will be held later in 2023.
