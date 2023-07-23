The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage is coming to an end as only two best-of-three matches remain. The winners of these two games will secure the third and fourth spot in the Playoffs Stage and start in the Lower Bracket, where they will face each other. Therefore, the two decider games that will be held today have high stakes and big implications on the championship points standings. These will decide the top six teams in the LEC 2023 Season Finals.

SK Gaming and Fnatic will have a rematch in the Group Stages. Both teams have had strong showings so far. SK Gaming have already locked in Season Finals, which makes this match much more important for Fnatic to keep their season hopes alive.

SK Gaming vs Fnatic: Which team will advance to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Playoffs?

LEC @LEC



Check out the schedule for Week 5 of the Two playoff spots remain:Check out the schedule for Week 5 of the #LEC Summer Split! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/yAB1v8o7Y1

Predictions

SK Gaming have had an interesting League of Legends LEC season so far. The team is filled with young talents and has managed to surprise many over the past splits with great teamfighting prowess and good individual mechanics. Notable standouts in the roster include Exakick and Irrelevant, who have been highly praised by many pundits and fans.

SK Gaming had a poor start to the Summer Split, but managed to regain their Winter Split form towards the end. They continued this momentum in the Group Stage by defeating Fnatic, but fell short of qualifying for the Playoffs after losing to Excel.

LEC @LEC



Take a closer look at @SertussLoL's Akali in this week's "They can't stop me. I mean, they can try."Take a closer look at @SertussLoL's Akali in this week's #LEC x @esportsantander Mechanics! pic.twitter.com/IGEgyn0NSJ

Fnatic's topsy-turvy League of Legends LEC 2023 season has been the point of interest for many fans due to the popularity and historical success of the organization. The team had a disastrous Winter and Spring Split, but have managed to bounce back well in the Summer Split thanks to the addition of Noah and Trymbi in the botlane.

Despite this, the new Fnatic's first best-of-three series ended up in a convincing loss against SK Gaming, which raised many eyebrows once again. Fortunately, they were able to bounce back and eliminate Spring Split champions, MAD Lions.

Fnatic have not been able to win a single game against SK Gaming so far in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season. The track record favors SK Gaming, but Fnatic have better firepower and can definitely secure a victory if they can play at their peak form. Fnatic are the slight favorites to win this matchup and advance to the Playoffs Stage.

Head-to-head

SK Gaming and Fnatic have faced against each other plenty of times over the years. In the 2023 League of Legends LEC season, they have played four matches against each other. SK Gaming won all four games so far.

Recent results

SK Gaming's recent result was a 1-2 loss against Excel Esports.

Fnatic's latest result was a 2-0 victory over defending champions, MAD Lions.

Expected rosters

SK Gaming:

Top - Joel "Irrelevant" Miro Scharoll

Miro Scharoll Jungle - Mark "Markoon" van Woensel

van Woensel Mid - Daniel "Sertuss" Gamani

Gamani ADC - Thomas "Exakick" Foucou

Foucou Support - Mads "Doss" Schwartz

Schwartz Head Coach - Simon "Swiffer" Papamarkos

Fnatic:

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

When and where to watch

LoL esports fans can tune into the LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the Group B decider game between SK Gaming and Fnatic in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage.

The matchup will take place on July 23, 2023 at 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will advance to the LEC 2023 Summer Playoffs? SK Gaming Fnatic 0 votes