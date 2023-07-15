Fnatic vs. SK Gaming League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage second match will feature Fnatic vs. SK Gaming. The former finished the Regular Season in 2nd place, while the latter somehow managed to get a Group Stage berth after finishing in sixth place. However, SK is ahead of Fnatic in terms of Championship Points for a spot in the LEC Season Finals.

Therefore, the stakes are high, as Fnatic must win this LEC split to get a guaranteed spot to potentially qualify for the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Ahead of the matchup, let's delve into important statistics and some of their previous results in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Preview of Fnatic vs. SK Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer

Prediction

Fnatic, coming off two underwhelming LEC splits, has finally unleashed their dominance, ruthlessly crushing all opposition in their wake. However, the only two teams to resist their onslaught were G2 Esports and the unforeseen underdogs, SK Gaming. This matchup against SK would allow Fnatic to avenge their defeat in the Regular Season.

This is mainly due to the recent Botlane shuffle. The new Botlane duo of Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek and Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus is working wonders. Additionally, the exceptional performance of their jungler, Iván "Razork" Martín, cannot go unnoticed. His neutral objective controls and mid-game rotations have been on point.

As mentioned before, Fnatic must win the tournament to guarantee qualification for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals. In contrast, G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already secured a spot after their LEC Winter and Spring wins, respectively.

SK Gaming had a mixed bag at the beginning of the season. Their Regular Season concluded with a sweet victory over Fnatic. Notably, their roster has remained unchanged since December 2022. Per their usual routine, SK's triumphs have relied heavily on their strong teamwork and strategic gameplay.

The Dutch jungler, Mark "Markoon" van Woensel, was the brightest star on SK. He also had some success picking unorthodox champions in the current League of Legends jungle meta, such as Amumu and Nautilus.

The battle between Fnatic and SK Gaming would be an intriguing best-of-three, as the unknown factor plays a significant role. Fnatic, on paper, boasts a stronger roster and their standout players possess the capability to alter the game's course entirely.

Grabbing a victory at the end should be expected for Fnatic in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage series against SK Gaming, with the series expected to extend to all three games.

Head-to-Head

Fnatic vs. SK Gaming is a common matchup in the European Region, as they have faced each other 24 times before. The former managed to emerge victorious 17 times, while the latter prevailed seven times.

Previous result

Fnatic and SK's previous game was against each other at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season. The latter came out on top after a hard fight, and their jungler, Mark "Markoon" van Woensel, was named the MVP.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

Fnatic

Top: Oscarinin

Jungle: Razork

Mid: Humanoid

Bottom: Noah

Support: Trymbi

SK Gaming

Top: Irrelevant

Jungle: Markoon

Mid: Sertuss

Bottom: Exakick

Support: Doss

Livestream details

The Fnatic vs. SK Gaming matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage will air live on July 15 at 12:00 pm PT/ July 16 at 12:30 am IST on the LEC's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

