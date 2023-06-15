5 best bot lanes duos in League of Legends Season 13

The League of Legends meta is constantly evolving due to balance changes, patches, and the influence of professional play. The ADC (Attack Damage Carry) and support roles in League of Legends are integral parts of the bot lane duo. The ADC's primary role is to deal sustained physical damage throughout League of Legends, especially during team fights and while taking down objectives like turrets and dragons.

The support's primary role is to provide utility, protection, crowd control, and vision control for the team, particularly the ADC in the early stages of League of Legends. Communication, coordination, and synergy between the ADC and support are vital for success in the bot lane. It's important to adapt to League of Legends' evolving meta, understand the strengths and weaknesses of your champions, and make strategic decisions based on the current state of the match.

5 best bot lane character combinations in League of Legends Season 13

We've covered the best bot lanes before; now, we want to show you how to pair that with an awesome support champion. Here are some of the best bot lanes duos in League of Legends Season 13 that you should take advantage of before the season's end.

1) Xayah (ADC) and Rakan (Support)

A match made for the bot lane in their matching skins as well, Zayah and Rakan (Image via Riot Games)

Xayah and Rakan form one of the most iconic and synergistic bot lane duos in League of Legends. They have a unique bond mechanic that enhances their abilities when played together. This duo can also be utilized in the mobile version of League of Legends.

Xayah's Feathers and Rakan's Engage: Xayah's passive ability, Clean Cuts, leave behind feathers whenever she uses an ability. Rakan can use his abilities to dash enemies and charm them. This allows him to engage and crowd-control enemies while Xayah follows up with her enhanced auto-attacks using the feathers. It creates opportunities for deadly all-ins and catches potential.

Their synergy is not just limited to their abilities but also their thematic bond as champions. It's important to communicate and coordinate with your partner to maximize their potential and take advantage of their unique playstyle. Proper engagement timing and positioning are crucial to dominating the bot lane and transitioning into a strong mid and late-game.

2) Lucian (ADC) and Yuumi (Support)

Yuumi isn't just a backseat support; her angsty buffs blend well with Lucian's kit (Image by Riot Games)

Lucian and Yuumi can form a strong and versatile bot lane duo in League of Legends. The former is an agile and mobile ADC, while the latter a supportive enchanter champion.

Lucian and Yuumi have strong all-in potential, especially at Level 6. Lucian's high burst damage combined with Yuumi's attachable abilities, like her Q (Prowling Projectile), can catch opponents off-guard and secure kills in quick engagements.

It's important to communicate and coordinate with your partner when playing as Lucian and Yuumi. Timing engagements, coordinating abilities, and maintaining good positioning will maximize the duo's potential and make them a formidable force in the bot lane. The community is still patiently awaiting the Yuumi rework, which may actually boost this synergy further.

3) Jhin (ADC) and Blitzcrank (Support)

Like this flashy skin, Jhin will continue to shine, especially when paired with Blitzcrank (Image by Riot Games)

Jhin, a staple pick in the previous LCK professional play, and Blitzcrank can form a formidable bot lane duo with their combined burst damage and pick potential.

Hook Combo: Blitzcrank's Rocket Grab (Q) is a powerful ability that can pull enemies towards him. If Blitzcrank lands a successful hook, it sets up Jhin's abilities perfectly. Jhin can follow up with his Deadly Flourish (W) to root the hooked target and land a guaranteed long-range basic attack for additional damage.

Coordinate and communicate with your Blitzcrank partner to time engagements and hooks effectively. Proper positioning and vision control are crucial for maximizing the pick potential of the duo. Remember to use your early and mid-game power to gain an advantage and transition into a dominant late game.

4) Jhin (ADC) and Blitzcrank (Support)

Varus' piercing arrow, paired with Janna's howling gale makes for a perfect duo (Image by Riot Games)

Varus and Janna can form a strong and synergistic bot lane duo with their combination of poke, crowd control, and protection.

Varus has long-range poke with his Piercing Arrow (Q), and Janna can help him land it more reliably. Janna's Howling Gale (Q) can knock up enemies, providing an opportunity for Varus to follow up with additional damage. Their combined poke can apply pressure on the enemy bot lane and force them to play defensively.

Varus should focus on landing his poke and crowd control, while Janna should position herself to provide protection and peel for Varus. Vision control and map awareness are crucial to avoid ganks and set up plays with Janna's tornado or Varus' ultimate. With proper synergy, Varus and Janna can dominate the bot lane and provide valuable utility in team fights.

5) Karthus (ADC) and Senna (ADC)

With their unique abilities and playstyles, Karthus and Senna can form an unconventional yet potent bot lane duo.

Senna's long-range poke with her Piercing Darkness (Q) and Karthus' Lay Waste (Q) allows them to poke down opponents in lane consistently. Senna's healing from her Absolution passive and her ability to collect Mist Wraiths for extra range and damage sustain both champions during trades.

Both Karthus and Senna have global ultimate abilities. Karthus' Requiem (R) deals massive magic damage to all enemy champions on the map. Aside from the in-game destructive ability of Karthus, he also has clamor outside the rift while Senna's Dawning Shadow (R) shields and heals allies while damaging enemies in a line. This global presence allows them to impact other lanes and secure kills or turn fights in their team's favor.

Senna should focus on farming and scaling while Karthus applies pressure with his poke and ultimate. Both champions benefit from good vision control to set up ganks or engage from a distance. While it may take some practice to master this unconventional duo, the surprise factor and unique playstyle can catch opponents off-guard and lead to success.

This concludes our ranking of the five most potent bot lane duos in League of Legends Season 13. Remember, winning the bot lane is not solely about getting kills; it's also about gaining advantages, denying the enemy team, and making strategic decisions that contribute to the overall success of your side.

Poll : 0 votes