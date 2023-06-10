Dplus KIA vs DRX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

June 11 is the last day of League of Legends' LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage's first week and will witness Dplus KIA vs DRX. This phase will last a total of nine weeks, with the top six squads qualifying for the next stage. Hence, every match is crucial. Furthermore, the winner of this competition will directly enter League of Legends' World Championship 2023 Swiss Stage.

This article will focus on the Dplus KIA vs DRX match, both squads' recent results, and important statistics related to them.

Preview of Dplus KIA vs DRX at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Dplus KIA and DRX's journeys started dissimilarly in this competition, as the former (DK) won their first game in a convincing manner. However, the latter's first match was pretty underwhelming. Currently, Dplus KIA sits in second place on the table, and their opponents are in eighth.

They saw a tough matchup in the first game against Liiv SANDBOX. However, all their star players performed well in important moments, earning them a 2-0 victory. Their jungler Canyon and mid-laner ShowMaker dominated the series with some admirable performances.

Both of Dplus KIA games against Liiv SANDBOX were over in 29 minutes. In the former's second match, ShowMaker picked LCK's Aurelion Sol and helped his team earn 11-0-7. The early-to-mid-game laning phases, team fights, and objective controls were on point for Dplus in this series.

Despite seeing a good start to this tournament, this team has to maintain the same performance throughout it. Last time in the Spring Split, they failed to do so. Fans are expecting more from them this time, as the star power and caliber of their team are impressive.

DRX saw a pretty rough start to this Group Stage, losing 0-2 against Freecs. They fell behind in terms of creep score from the beginning and struggled in both matches in this series. Although they'd picked meta-champions from the 13.10 patch, Freecs completely outplayed them.

DRX's journey seemed to be on a downward trajectory after their win at the League of Legends World Championship 2022. Subsequently, four out of five of their main players left the team in November 2022. Following that, they finished in 9th place in the LCK Spring 2023 after mediocre performances throughout this season.

Hence, it's obvious that they would want to bounce back and qualify for the playoffs. DRX made only one roster change before this event that's worth taking into account: Park "Padeck" Seok-hyeon was added to take on the ADC role.

As far as the upcoming Dplus KIA vs DRX matchup's prediction goes, the former is expected to win the series decisively, 2-0.

Dplus KIA vs DRX: Head-to-head

Dplus KIA faced DRX twice before at the LCK 2023 Spring Split Group Stage and won both fixtures.

Previous results

Dplus KIA's previous match was against Liiv SANDBOX, where they came out on top with a 2-0 victory.

Alternatively, DRX lost 0-2 in their previous series against Freecs.

LCK Summer Split rosters

Dplus

Top - Canna

Jungle - Canyon

Mid - ShowMaker

Bottom - Deft

Support - Kellin

DRX

Top - Rascal

Jungle - Croco

Mid - Kyeahoo

Bottom - Padeck

Support - BeryL

Livestream details

The Dplus KIA vs DRX matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split will be broadcast live at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

