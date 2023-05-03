League of Legends patch 13.10 PBE changes: New legendary items rework, new mythic items, Static Shiv returns, and more

League of Legends patch 13.10 is absolutely massive. Riot Games kept the pre-season tame in the past few years, but now some significant changes have arrived in the middle of the year.

The Lethality mythic items will be modified in the LoL patch 13.10. Riot also has some other interesting plans for the mid-season. Players can expect a ranked reset and Statikk Shiv to make a triumphant return to League of Legends.

League of Legends PBE patch 13.10 overview

Here is the list of potential changes that Riot is introducing with the upcoming patch. However, some of these are speculative, so they may not be in the final version.

Champion Buffs in patch 13.10

Akshan:

Dirty Fighting [ passive ] damage now scales with 60% ability power.

] damage now scales with 60% ability power. Avengerang's [Q] movement speed now scales at a rate of 5% per 100 AP.

Kalista:

Rend [ E ] damage now scales at 40% AP for the initial hit and 20% AP for additional spears.

] damage now scales at 40% AP for the initial hit and 20% AP for additional spears. Rend's [E] slow now scales at a rate of 5% per 100 AP.

Kindred:

Wolf's Frenzy [ W ] damage now scales with 20% AP.

] damage now scales with 20% AP. Mounting Dread's [E] slow now scales at 5% per 100 AP.

Vayne:

Silver Bolts' [W] true damage now scales at 1.5% per 100 AP.

Fighter item changes in patch 13.10

Divine Sunderer (mythic item):

Spellblade - Damage adjusted to 125% base AD from 160% base AD (melee/ranged).

Trinity Force (mythic item):

AD increased from 35 to 40.

Attack speed increased from 30% to 35%.

Goredrinker (mythic item):

Mythic passive - Bonus HP increased from 50 to 75.

Stridebreaker (mythic item):

AD increased from 50 to 60.

Hullbreaker (legendary item):

AD increased from 50 to 60.

Move speed increased from 0% to 5%.

Sterak’s Gage (legendary item):

Lifeline - Gain 25% more size and 30% more tenacity for the next 8 seconds.

Support item changes

Chalice of Blessing (new component):

200 health.

75% base mana regen.

Harmony [passive] - For every additional 25% base mana regeneration, you will gain 25% base health regeneration.

Gold - 950

Lifewell Pendant (new component):

150 Health.

20 Armor.

100% base health regen.

Gold - 1050

Echoes of Helia (new mythic item):

30 ability power.

200 health.

15 ability haste.

125% base mana regen.

Soul Siphon [passive] - Up to two Soul Shards can be obtained by damaging a champion. Healing or shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards, restores 40–120 health (depending on the ally's level), and deals 40–210 (depending on the ally's level) damage to the nearest enemy champion per Shard.

Dissonance - Gain 3 ability powers for every 25% regeneration of base mana.

Mythic passive - All other legendary items receive a 5-ability haste.

Moonstone Renewer (mythic item):

35 ability power.

200 health.

20 ability haste.

100% base mana regen.

Starlit Grace - An ally is healed or shielded for the original amount while being chained to the closest other ally champion (aside from you).

Mythic passive - All other legendary items receive a 5-ability haste.

Gold - 2300.

Radiant Virtue (mythic item):

350 health.

30 armor.

30 magic resistance.

10 ability haste.

Guiding Light - You transcend after casting your ultimate, increasing your maximum health by 12.5% for 9s. While transcended, you and allies within 1200 yards heal for 10% of your maximum health for the duration.

Mythic passive - All other legendary items gain 75 health.

Imperial Mandate (reworked into a legendary item):

55 ability power.

20 ability haste.

100% base mana regen.

Coordinated Fire - A champion is marked for 4 seconds and receives bonus magic damage if they are slowed or rendered immobile. The mark explodes when an ally champion strikes it, dealing additional magical damage and giving both of you 20% movement speed for two seconds.

Assassin item changes in patch 13.10

Youmuu’s Ghostblade (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

60 AD.

18 lethality.

20 ability haste.

Active (Wraith Step) - Gain a 25% increase in movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds (45-second cooldown). You produce stacks twice as quickly during this time.

Haunt - While moving, you can collect up to 100 spectral shards. Depending on the number of spectral shards, you can gain up to 50 movement speeds from champion-based combat. Gain 10–20 lethality (based on champion level) while at maximum shards. Following damage to an enemy champion for 4 seconds, shards will reset.

Mythic passive - 8 attack damage is added to all other legendary items.

Duskblade of Draktharr (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

60 AD.

18 lethality.

20 ability haste.

Nightstalker - Depending on how much of the target's health is missing, your abilities can cause up to 15% more damage. When a champion you've damaged in the previous three seconds dies, you gain 1.5 seconds of untargetability from non-structures (10-second cooldown).

Mythic passive - all other legendary items are given 5 movement speed and 5 ability haste.

Prowler’s Claw (reworked into a legendary item in patch 13.10):

55 AD

15 lethality

15 ability haste.

Sandstrike - Your next attack against a champion deals more physical damage (5-second cooldown) after dashing, blinking, or exiting stealth. The target is slowed by 99% for 0.5 seconds if this attack is delivered by a melee champion.

ADC item changes in patch 13.10

Statikk Shiv (returning legendary item in patch 13.10):

45 AD.

25% attack speed.

20% critical strike chance.

Energized - Moving while attacking will result in an energized attack.

Electroshock - Your energized attack launches chain lightning at 6 - 12 targets (depending on level), dealing magical damage to all targets (increased against minions).

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

30 AD.

30 ability power.

25% attack speed.

Wrath - On-hit attacks deal 30 (+200% Critical Strike Chance) magic damage.

Seething Strike - Basic attacks grant 8% attack speed, which can be stacked up to 4 times for a total of 32% attack speed. When fully stacked, every third attack applies your on-hit effects twice.

Mythic Passive - Provides all other legendary items 6% magic penetration and 5% armor penetration.

Infinity Edge (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

70 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

35% critical strike damage.

Mythic passive - All other legendary items are granted 5 AD.

Navori Quickblades (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

60 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

20 ability haste.

Transcendence - Your attacks reduce the remaining cooldowns of your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 12%.

Impermanence - Your abilities deal up to 20% more damage based on critical strike chance.

Mythic passive: All other legendary items are granted 5 ability haste.

Galeforce (mythic Item)

55 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Active (Cloudburst) - Dash in a specific direction, firing three missiles at the enemy with the lowest health near your destination, prioritizing champions. Physical damage is increased by up to 60% against low health targets.

Mythic passive - All other legendary items are granted 5 AD.

Immortal Shieldbow (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

50 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

7% life steal.

Lifeline - When you take damage that reduces your health below 30%, you gain a shield for 3 seconds and 30% attack speed for 8 seconds (90-second cooldown).

Kraken Slayer (reworked into a mythic item in patch 13.10):

40 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

30% attack speed.

Bring it Down - Every third attack deals bonus magical damage. Within six seconds, this damage is increased by 50% by additional triggers on the same target.

Rapid Firecannon (legendary Item):

30 AD.

15% attack speed.

20% critical strike chance

7% move speed.

Energized - Moving while attacking will result in an energized attack.

Sharpshooter - Your energized attack deals additional magical damage. Furthermore, energized attacks gain up to 35% more attack range.

Stormrazor (legendary Item):

55 AD.

15% attack speed.

20% critical strike chance.

Energized: Moving while attacking will result in an energized attack.

Bolt: Your energized attack deals additional magical damage and grants 45% movement speed for 1 second.

Bloodthirster (legendary Item):

55 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

18% life steal.

Engorge - Gain additional attack damage (based on level) while above 50% health.

Gold - 3200.

Lord Dominik’s Regards (legendary Item):

Giant Slayer - Now deals up to 25% bonus physical and magical damage.

Runaan’s Hurricane (legendary Item):

Attack speed reduced from 45% to 40%.

Added peck - On-Hit attacks deal 30 magic damage.

Wind’s Fury - Damage increased from 40% to 50%/

The Collector (legendary Item):

55 AD.

20% critical strike chance.

18 lethality

Death and Taxes - Dealing damage that reduces an enemy champion's health to less than 5% kills them. Champion kills give you an extra 25 gold.

Phantom Dancer (legendary Item):

20 AD.

30% attack speed.

7% movement speed.

Spectral Waltz - Attacks give 3 seconds of ghosting and 7% movement speed. The Spectral Waltz increases your attack speed by 30% after 4 attacks.

Recurve Bow (component):

Attack speed reduced from 25% to 15%.

Steel tipped - Damage changed from 15 physical damage on-hit to 15 magical damage on-hit.

Zeal (component):

Attack speed reduced from 18% to 15%.

Movement speed reduced from 7% to 3%.

Tank item changes in patch 13.10

Abyssal Mask (legendary item)

300 HP.

60 magic resistance.

10 ability haste.

Unmake - Curse nearby enemy champions to weaken their magical resistance. Gain 9 magic resistances for each cursed enemy.

Force of Nature (legendary item)

400 HP.

60 magic resistance.

5% move speed.

Absorb - A stack of Steadfast is given for 7 seconds when you take magic damage from an enemy champion. Effects that immobilize the enemy grant an extra 2 stacks.

Dissipate - Gain 30 magic resistance and 10% faster movement while holding 10 stacks of Steadfast.

System changes in patch 13.10

Minions:

Mid lane minions will meet at the same time as side-lane minions (side-lane minions will be sped up) except for the first spawn of minions.

When a "call for help" signal is received, minions that have already attacked an enemy tower will go after the enemy champions instead.

Unleashed Teleport:

The upgrade time decreased from 14 minutes to 10 minutes.

Turrets:

Plate rushdown resistances - 0-180 (according to the number of champions) increased to 45-225 (according to the number of champions).

Homeguards:

The normal homeguard start time decreased from 20 minutes to 14 minutes.

Fountain:

Mana regen Per 0.255 tick, it increased from 2.1% max mana to 3.1% max mana.

Jungle Plants:

Blast cone initial respawn increased from 5:00–5:30 to 9:00–9:30.

