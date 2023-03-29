League of Legends' new Cats vs Dogs skins: Release date, expected prices, and more

League of Legends patch 13.7 is set to bring back the fan-favorite Cats vs Dogs skinline. The collection is returning to the game with an April Fool's theme. It will be released on April 5, 2023.

This time around, the Cats vs Dogs skinline will contain fewer skins. This is because the developers just released the Faerie Court collection. Moreover, with MSI 2023 coming soon, the team will be busy focusing on other skinlines associated with the tournament.

What we know about the new Cats vs Dogs skins in League of Legends

A total of four champions will be getting skins from the Cats vs Dogs collection: Yuumi, Nidalee, Kled, and Kindred.

When it comes to skins, all four of these champions have been neglected for a long time. Hence, players who are dedicated to these units will be quite happy with the release of the Cats vs Dogs skinline.

In any case, all of these skins will be of Epic rarity. This is understandable as the previous Faerie Court skins were of both a Prestige and Legendary variety. This means that the Cats vs Dogs skins will be quite cheap, allowing a lot of players to buy them.

Splash Art and expected prices of Cats vs Dogs skins in League of Legends

1) Kitalee Nidalee and Shiba Yuumi

Kitalee Nidalee (left) and Shiba Yuumi (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP each

2) Wolf and Lamb Kindred and Kibble-Head Kled

Kibble-Head Kled (left) and Wolf and Lamb Kindred (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP each

It is also vital to note that the Cats vs Dogs skins are currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Version) of League of Legends. Fans can head to the PBE and try them out right now. If they feel that some of the skins need feedback, they can drop their complaints for the developers to see.

It is also important to remember that with the release date of patch 13.7 approaching, the chances of any changes being made now are quite low.

