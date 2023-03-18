League of Legends' new upcoming skin and theme updates: MSI skins, Star Guardian, Summer event, and more

On March 17, 2023, Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler provided an update on upcoming skins for League of Legends as part of the mid-season dev diary. They revealed that there would be several skins related to both the Mid Season Invitational (MSI) and the Summer event. They also mentioned that a number of Star Guardian skins that were previously exclusive to Wild Rift would now be available on the PC version of the game.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



🦂Skarner's VGU

Rell Midscope Update

Blue Essence Emporium

Star Guardian Orianna and Senna

⏱️Quick Play @RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with another Dev Update with game director Riot Pupulasers. Watch now to learn more about:🦂Skarner's VGURell Midscope UpdateBlue Essence EmporiumStar Guardian Orianna and Senna⏱️Quick Play .@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with another Dev Update with game director Riot Pupulasers. Watch now to learn more about:🦂Skarner's VGU🏇Rell Midscope Update💎Blue Essence Emporium💫Star Guardian Orianna and Senna⏱️Quick Play https://t.co/mgVR2pohFs

Additionally, the developers are considering creating skins for champions who haven't received them in a while, so fans of the game can look forward to a variety of new cosmetics in the near future.

Full details regarding upcoming skins in League of Legends season 2023

Skins are an essential component of League of Legends, and the recent update from the developers has shed some light on what fans can expect. It was previously confirmed that the developers plan to introduce new thematics for 2023, rather than reusing old ones. As a result, players can look forward to seeing new skins for both the MSI and summer events.

A prime example of this is Faerie Court, a new thematic set for release alongside the next patch for League of Legends and currently available in the PBE. While specific details regarding future thematics are still unknown, fans can expect to see fresh content.

In addition to new thematics, the developers also announced that some of the Star Guardian skins exclusive to Wild Rift would soon be available on the PC version of the game. This includes Star Guardian Orianna, Senna, Seraphine, Redeemed Xayah, and Rakan. The first three are expected to come out around July, and the final two at some point much later in the year. It is currently unknown whether there will be another Star Guardian event in 2023 to commemorate these skins.

This will definitely be a breath of fresh air, as League of Legends players have been hoping to get some of the Wild Rift-exclusive Star Guardian skins on the PC version. In fact, Star Guardian Orianna is a skin that is highly sought-after.

Lastly, the developers have mentioned three champions that will receive skins exclusively this year. The champions are Shyvana, Dr. Mundo, and Udyr. The three champions have not received new skins in a long time. Unfortunately, there is no timeline for when these champions will receive the skins.

Poll : 0 votes