League of Legends cosplay guide: How to dress as your favorite Star Guardian

League of Legends has begun its highly anticipated Star Guardian event, with the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title offering gifts and rewards to players who complete in-game missions. The new outfits for the Star Guardian Champions were released via a post mentioning that the other set would be released soon.

The League of Legends cosplay guide features luminous layers, puffy ribbons, wispy feathers, and floaty petals. Each Guardian has equipped themselves with their own unique style, which looks bright and magical. This article goes through outfit designs and guides for each Star Guardian.

League of Legends: Star Guardian cosplay guide

Kai'Sa

Star Guardian Kai'sa (Image via Riot Games)

Kai'Sa wears a pink-colored outfit with a dazzling effect. The blue panel accent on her stomach, her sleeves, and semi-rigid rear bodice flares combine for a gorgeous look.

Kai'Sa is armed with feather-shaped armor plating with well-pronounced jets. The homeguard jet allows her to speed up in battle combat. Energy blades light up while she is supercharging, with the energy level gaging the power level around her.

Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Nilah (Image via Riot Games)

Recently released melee bot laner Nilah has three main colored outfits: magenta, deep teal, and purple. She wears shin armor, dark teal suede flats, and a well-structured satin skirt.

Nilah is armed with Urumi, an Indian sword with a flexible, whip-like blade that originated in modern-day Kerala. Shecan use Urumi to redirect demon powers within herself. She also wore gold, magenta and a purple-like colored silk scarf at her waist.

Star Guardian Ekko

Star Guardian Ekko (Image via League of Legends)

Ekko wears a gold-laminated belt with a universe-painted collar shirt. He is shown carrying a book on his back. Riot mentions it as a tool to show during his respawning time.

Ekko is armed with a sword and temporal device which makes him a technology genius in the game.

Star Guardian Sona

Star Guardian Sona (Image via Riot Games)

Sona is an aquamarine star guardian wearing green-colored glass that gives her a gorgeous look. She wore a green-and-dark green skirt-type dress which matched her light green wings.

The hair color of the star guardian Sona also resembles the main theme of the character, i.e., green.

Star Guardian Fiddlesticks

Star Guardian Fiddlesticks (Image via Riot Games)

The Fiddlesticks Star Guardian has acquired a variety of colors like purple, blue and teal green. Fiddlesticks uses a sword with a colorful ax and metal colored handle. Fiddlestick ties and gloves look like a demon hand with a bright and magical lantern.

Star Guardian Oriana

Star Guardian Orianna (Image via Riot Games)

The Star Guardian Orianna outfit is dominated by blue icy crystals. Her skirt has a graceful and elegant bearing, reflecting that her gloves are satin and pleather. Her hair, too, is blue-colored, and features feathers. She uses a blue bow-type star as a weapon.

These were some of the Star outfit designs for Star Guardian. As per Riot Games, it is only part of the guide, and they will soon release the second half.

