League of Legends new Faerie Court skins: Release date, expected prices, and more

On March 7, 2023, the developers of League of Legends revealed a new skinline called Faerie Court. It will feature several fan-favorite units as well as a new champion.

The exact release date of the Faerie Court skinline has also been confirmed. The skins will arrive in the game on March 23, 2023, a day after patch 13.6 officially launches.

🦋Faerie Queen Karma

🦋Faerie Court Milio

🦋Faerie Court Seraphine

Full details about the new Faerie Court skinline in League of Legends

A total of eight Faerie Court skins will be released in League of Legends, and they will feature a variety of champions. The units that are getting the Faerie Court skins are Karma, Milio, Seraphine, Ezreal, Kalista, Fiora, and Katarina.

Katarina will also get a prestige skin, which is something that players have demanded for a long time now.

However, the star of the show is Milio, the new support champion in League of Legends. He is available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) alongside his skin, and players can check him out now.

Milio is going to be a healer as well as a buffer-type unit in the game. His kit definitely looks solid on paper, and in all probability, he will be a really strong unit in the game.

Splash Art and expected prices of Faerie Court skins in League of Legends

1) Faerie Queen Karma - Legendary

Faerie Queen Karma in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1820 RP

2) Faerie Court Milio - Epic

Faerie Court Milio in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Faerie Court Seraphine - Epic

Faerie Court Seraphine in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Faerie Court Ezreal - Epic

Faerie Court Ezreal in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Faerie Court Kalista - Epic

Faerie Court Kalista in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

6) Faerie Court Fiora - Epic

Faerie Court Fiora in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7) Faerie Court Katarina - Epic

Faerie Court Katarina in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

8) Faerie Court Katarina Prestige Edition - Prestige

Faerie Court Katarina Prestige Edition in LoL (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: N/A

It is important to note that this is the first time that Karma will receive a legendary skin in the game. Karma mains will be extremely happy once patch 13.6 rolls around.

