Riot Games set to remove Turret Rubble from ARAM game mode in League of Legends patch 13.5 or 13.6

On March 5, 2023, a Riot Games developer announced that the turret rubble mechanic, which was added to the ARAM game mode in League of Legends during the pre-season 2023 changes, will be removed in either patch 13.5 or 13.6.

Despite being added with the intention of adding depth and changing the dynamics of the game mode, it has instead caused frustration within the community. Players have found that the mechanic disrupts the fast and fluid gameplay that ARAM is known for, leading to calls for it to be removed.

Riot Maxw3ll @ExasperatedDan @AzaelOfficial We're removing it in 13.5 or 13.6. Experiment as a part of the ARAM Preseason. I think it was an interesting mechanic that ultimately led to more degenerate states than value it provided. @AzaelOfficial We're removing it in 13.5 or 13.6. Experiment as a part of the ARAM Preseason. I think it was an interesting mechanic that ultimately led to more degenerate states than value it provided.

Full details regarding Turret Rubble removal in League of Legends' future patch updates

ARAM is one of the most popular and fan-favorite game modes in League of Legends. In this game mode, all 10 players fight in just one lane until one team takes down the enemy's nexus.

This game mode is pretty fun for casual players as it does not have the intensity of a competitive game. Players can also use it as a means to try out new champions before bringing them out in ranked games.

Isaac CB @AzaelOfficial Can someone tell me who thought turret rubble was a good idea for ARAM?! Can someone tell me who thought turret rubble was a good idea for ARAM?! https://t.co/jVdSmxsLli

As such, Riot Games has a habit of updating ARAM quite frequently, and introducing turret rubble was something that happened along with pre-season 2023. This update basically introduced a mechanic where a turret would have its debris laid down on the map after getting destroyed.

This change, however, did not receive the positive reception that Riot Games had anticipated from League of Legends fans. The turret rubble not only blocked the path but also forced players to move through the opening on the other end, leading to frustration and criticism from players.

Players found that it made the game too one-dimensional, with the turret rubble creating a haven for poke champions (who could spam skill shots) while making it difficult for melee champions to pass over. Additionally, the requirement for champions to pass through a single opening created choke points that allowed enemy teams to easily launch counter-attacks.

Isaac CB @AzaelOfficial



I may be in the minority, but I think the influx of ARAM changes have taken a lot away from what was great about the mode. I loved to use it as a gateway to learning new champions, damage thresholds, team fighting etc.



It's so far removed from SR experience now :( @ExasperatedDan Can't waitI may be in the minority, but I think the influx of ARAM changes have taken a lot away from what was great about the mode. I loved to use it as a gateway to learning new champions, damage thresholds, team fighting etc.It's so far removed from SR experience now :( @ExasperatedDan Can't wait 🙏I may be in the minority, but I think the influx of ARAM changes have taken a lot away from what was great about the mode. I loved to use it as a gateway to learning new champions, damage thresholds, team fighting etc.It's so far removed from SR experience now :(

The turret rubble mechanic was introduced in League of Legends four patches ago, but Riot Games has finally decided to remove it due to complaints from the community.

Riot Games has acknowledged that it was simply an experiment that did not work out. The exact date for the removal of this mechanic is unknown, but it is expected to be in either patch 13.5 or 13.6.

Poll : 0 votes