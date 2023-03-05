Guide to Senna support in League of Legends season 13: Runes, itemization, and more

Senna, released back in 2019, is a famous League of Legends champion. She has steadily gained popularity over the years in both solo queue and professional play. Not only is she one of the most flexible marksman support champions, but she is also well-known for her tremendous scaling, often touted as one of League of Legends' best scaling champions.

Her ability to harvest souls upon slaying minions, monsters, and enemy champions is one of her distinguishing qualities, as it can improve her damage, range, and even grant extra gold.

However, she initially struggled to make an impression in the meta during season 13. Finally, owing to buffs in League of Legends patch 13.4, she was able to make her comeback as one of the best support champions at the time.

With this in mind, this article will serve as a comprehensive guide to Senna support in League of Legends season 13.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for Senna support in League of Legends season 13

Senna is a proficient marksman in League of Legends with a unique kit that includes long-range poke and slow, a healing ability for teammates, a mobility ability, and an ultimate that can snipe foes from across the map and give global utility to her team.

Her kit is meant to provide a balance of damage, utility, and survivability, making her an asset to any team. However, players have to devote substantial time and effort to get acquainted with her gameplay and matchups since she can be a challenging mechanical champion to learn.

Runes

The Fleet Footwork rune setup is the best choice for Senna support in League of Legends season 13. The Precision rune tree is the primary rune in this setup, with Inspiration as the secondary.

Having the Precision rune tree as the primary rune grants access to Fleet Footwork, which is extremely useful in the laning phase because it offers her the most overall value in terms of trade potential, healing, and movement speed.

Moreover, Presence of Mind is useful for mana sustain, Legend Alacrity gives extra attack speed throughout the game, which complements her kit and itemization nicely, and Cut Down is excellent for melting hefty adversaries.

Having the Inspiration rune tree as a secondary, on the other hand, gives access to the Future's Market, which is very useful in purchasing items with the help of debt. On the other hand, Approach Velocity is great for gap closing as it provides additional movement speed towards an enemy if they are impaired.

Primary Rune (Precision)

Fleet Footwork - Presence of Mind - Legend Alacrity - Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration)

Future's Market - Approach Velocity

Itemization

There is a lot of variety in Itemization when it comes to Senna support. But, her most popular build at the moment seems to be a build path where she rushes Umbral Glaive - Eclipse - Rapid Firecannon - Infinity Edge/Navori Quickblades - Mortal Reminder. This may be generic but works perfectly for players who don't want to brainstorm too much about itemization.

Umbral Glaive

Boots of Swiftness

Eclipse

Rapid Firecannon

Infinity Edge/Navori Quickblades

Mortal Reminder

Her other good build is Kraken Slayer - Boots of Swiftness - Navori Quickblades - Blade of The Ruined King - Rapid Firecannon - Lord Dominik's Regard. This build has considerably more skill expression as novice League of Legends players will often auto-attack cancel.

Thus, this build is best suited for experienced players who can get the most out of the bonus attack speed from Kraken Slayer.

Kraken Slayer

Boots of Swiftness

Navori Quickblades

Blade of The Ruined King (Opt for Wit's End when against mostly a single AP threat and opt for Maw of Malmortius when against multiple AP threats)

Rapid Firecannon

Lord Dominik's Regard

Gameplay

As the laning phase begins, the major purpose of playing Senna in League of Legends season 13 should be to bully the opponents from a safe distance as much as possible. She has surprisingly impressive early game potential in addition to her solid late-game capabilities.

Senna's W (Lost Embrace) should be utilized primarily as an escape tool. One of the champion's primary flaws is that she is quite squishy. If she is caught, her foes may simply burst her down immediately. This is why, in most circumstances, it's critical to save her W ability as an escape tool.

One of the most important aspects of Senna's kit in League of Legends is the ability to stack a large number of souls. Her souls are typically worth 40-50 gold in stats, which is why developing a muscle memory of constantly grabbing stacks when playing her is essential.

Upon spotting an isolated League of Legends adversary, it's strongly recommended that players try to take advantage of the situation by utilizing Senna's W and enhanced auto attack range. She may be a late-game scaling marksman, but she is more than capable of surprising folks.

While participating in late-game team fights or skirmishes, players should keep in mind that playing Senna support is similar to playing a typical ADC in League of Legends. This is due to her itemization, kit, and powerful scaling. Hence, it is critical to play as the backline alongside one's ADC in team fights.

Since Senna is one of the few League of Legends champions with a global ultimate, R (Dawning Shadow), it is also recommended that players have a strong sense of map awareness. Her ultimate has the potential to swing the tides of a duel across the map and assist allies in vital fights.

Lastly, Senna is a one-of-a-kind versatile support champion in League of Legends season 13. Her ability to scale into a formidable marksman while still providing vital utility to her squad makes her a valued asset in both solo queue and professional competition.

It is critical to keep Senna's utility skills in mind and develop items that complement them when playing her as a support. Communication and coordination with one's ADC is essential since her kit is primarily reliant on supporting teammates and creating plays.

Senna, like every other champion in League of Legends, requires time and effort to master. Players can become valuable assets to their teams and largely influence fights and skirmishes by understanding her kit and knowing how to position and utilize her abilities efficiently.

Overall, Senna offers distinct and rewarding gameplay for support players seeking a flexible and powerful champion to round out their pool. She has the potential to be a formidable force on the Summoner's Rift.

Poll : 0 votes