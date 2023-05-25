League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Every confirmed roster, teams participating, and more

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is set to kick off on June 7. All ten South Korean teams participating in the Split have been confirmed, along with their official rosters. Despite some notable roster changes before the Spring Split, there are only a few replacements this time. The stakes are high, as the teams will be fighting to win the tournament and get potential spots at Worlds 2023.

☀️Check the 2023 #LCK Summer schedule here!✅ Opening MatchesKT vs HLE / DK vs LSB✅ Match TimesWeekdays: 17:00 / 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00 / 17:30 [KST]

However, the qualities of the LCK teams are extremely significant, making it one of the top two strongest regions in the world. T1 and Gen.G are the big names, followed by some top-notch organizations with highly skilled players.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split all confirmed rosters

There have been only a few changes to the teams for the League of Legends LCK Summer Split. As outfits had made massive roster changes after the 2022 World Championship, most are sticking to the same roster. DRX and Liiv SANDBOX made the only changes.

Here is the official list of the ten teams participating in the LCK 2023 Summer Split:

BRION

Dplus KIA

DRX

Kwangdong Freecs

Gen.G Esports

Hanwha Life Esports

KT Rolster

Nongshim RedForce

Liiv SANDBOX

T1

The following are the final rosters for each of the participating teams in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split:

Teams/Positions Top Jungle Mid ADC Support BRION Morgan UmTi Karis Hena Effort Dplus KIA Canna Canyon ShowMaker Deft Kellin DRX Rascal Croco FATE Padeck BeryL Kwangdong Freecs DuDu Youngjae BuLLDoG Taeyoon Jun Gen.G Esports Doran Peanut Chovy Peyz Delight Hanwha Life Esports Kingen Clid Zeka Viper Life KT Rolster Kiin Cuzz Bdd Aiming Lehends Nongshim RedForce DnDn Sylvie FIESTA Vital Peter Liiv SANDBOX Burdol Willer Clozer Teddy Kael T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria

DRX replaced deokdam with Padeck as their team's main ADC. Alternatively, the other change was made by Liiv SANDBOX, who also replaced their ADC. Now it's the former T1 and Freecs player Park "Teddy" Jin-seong instead of Envyy.

The World Championship 2022 winner, DRX, had a rough start to the year. Four of their players left the team, with only the support player, BeryL, staying. Clearly, the new roster's performance was underwhelming. Fans are thus anticipating a better performance after the ADC replacement.

Of all the teams, T1 and Gen.G have possibly the strongest rosters, despite failing at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. T1, especially, has not made any roster changes since December 2020. Hence, their in-game chemistry and relationships outside the game have been great.

Gen.G replaced their bot lane duo before the Spring Split with young prodigies like Peyz and Delight. All of them showed up and won the previous Split. Their midlaner, Chovy, is in the form of his life and has played phenomenally throughout the year.

Dplus KIA is one of the strongest teams in the LCK, as they have so much potential in their team. Fans expected them to perform spectacularly after World Championship 2022 winner Deft joined the team. However, the Spring Split was quite disappointing for them. Thus, there is a lot on the line for Dplus KIA players at the upcoming Summer Split.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports' roster is up there with the title contenders for the League of Legends LCK Summer Split. Their start of the season was a little slow. But after spending a lot of time practicing before the Split, they should be performing at the highest level with the caliber of stars on the team.

