League of Legends Asian Games 2022 South Korean roster revealed

On May 24, 2023, the Korea Esports Association (KeSPA) revealed the South Korean League of Legends roster for the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. According to KeSPA, the roster was selected after reviewing their performances from the last two years, including international and domestic tournaments, besides individual awards.

The significance of South Korean players winning the event is special. If they win the gold medal, every player on the roster will be exempt from the mandatory military service expected of every capable Korean male.

South Korea's League of Legends team for Asian Games 2022

KeSPA announced the six-man roster for the Asian Games 2022 via a tweet:

Top: Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1)

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) Jungler : Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok (JD Gaming)

: Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok (JD Gaming) Mid: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1), Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1), Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G) ADC : Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (JD Gaming)

: Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (JD Gaming) Support: Ryu "Keria" Min-seok (T1)

The largest number of players are from T1, as they performed spectacularly over the last two years despite winning only one LCK split trophy. Although Kanavi and Ruler play in China's LPL, they got the call after their recent success at MSI 2023 and the LPL with JD Gaming.

Chovy is the second mid-laner for the squad, as he was impeccable in recent years with Gen.G. It will be interesting for fans to see who will start with the main LoL team between Chovy and Faker.

The head coach for the League of Legends national team for the Asian Games will be Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun. He is the current Athletic Director for LCK team Dplus KIA and previously led SK Telecom T1 to World Championships title victories in 2015 and 2016.

The League of Legends event will feature countries like South Korea, China, India, Macau, and several Asian nations. Teams will compete in a bracket stage and a play-off stage.

The 19th Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. Although originally scheduled to start in September 2022, it was postponed due to the pandemic in the country.

Alongside League of Legends, South Korea will also field national teams in Street Fighter 5, PUBG Mobile, and FIFA Online 4. The esports events will take place at the Xiacheng District Esports Venue, which has a capacity of 4,087.

