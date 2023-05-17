T1 vs. JDG League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 Upper Bracket Final will feature T1 and JDG. Both of them have performed impeccably so far and defeated everyone who stood in their way. Moreover, the winner of this game will advance to the Grand Final, so T1 vs. JDG carries a great deal of significance. As Faker and Co. from Korea get ready to face the China juggernauts, the world is at its feet.

Ahead of the anticipated clash, let's get into some important details and statistics.

Preview of T1 vs. JDG at League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Final

Prediction

As the Upper Upper Bracket Final is not an elimination match, the loser will find themselves in the Lower Bracket Final, facing the winner of GenG vs. BLG. T1 came into this tournament as a second seed from LCK after their heartbreaking defeat against GenG at the LCK Spring Split.

They have now lost four major tournament finals in a row, including one MSI, a World Championship, and twice in LCK Splits. Regardless, they still play like the best team in the world.

T1's MSI 2023 journey started like a breeze, as they defeated the LCS winners, MAD Lions, 3-0. Moreover, they had to square off against their regional rival, GenG, in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Despite playing a Silver Scrapes game, they managed to win the series 3-2.

T1's ADC, Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, was the best player on their roster, as his Aphelios and Jinx picks were the most influential in that match. He has 6.3 KDA and 667 damage per minute. Furthermore, the current League of Legends meta revolves around the bottom lane, so Gumayusi and Keria make T1 come across as the best squad in the world. The "GOAT" Faker is also expecting to get his third MSI medal in this tournament.

JD Gaming, on the other hand, has been playing spectacularly this year. After losing against T1 in the Worlds 2022, they won the LPL Spring 2023 in dominant fashion. The additions of Zhuo "Knight" Ding from Top Esports and Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk from GenG were significantly impactful, and they are now arguably one of the world's top three teams.

They entered this MSI tournament as the top-seeded team from the LPL and displayed great dominance in their matches. They obliterated Golden Guardians and Bilibili Gaming 3-0 to reach the Upper Bracket Final.

JDG's AD carry, Ruler, currently has the highest KDA (9.8) and the most kills in a single game (15 kills). Moreover, this side's laning phases, team fighting, and objective controls looked fantastic throughout MSI.

This T1 vs. JDG matchup is going to be the most intense and probably the best series of this year so far. As for the prediction, this should be a Silver Scrape, and the former should ultimately win after a hard battle.

Head-to-head

Fans witnessed T1 vs. JDG once in the history of League of Legends at the Semifinals of Worlds 2022. The former won the series 3-1.

Previous results

T1's last match was against the LCK Spring champions, GenG. They came out on top with a scoreline of 3-2.

Alternatively, JDG's previous game was against their regional rival, Bilibili Gaming, and they won 3-0 with ease.

T1 vs. JDG MSI 2023 rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker (2 MSI trophy)

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

JD Gaming

Top - 369

Jungle - Kanavi

Mid - Knight

Bot - Ruler

Support - Missing

Livestream details

The LoL MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Final matchup T1 vs. JDG will air live on May 18, 2023, at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST on LoL Esports' YouTube channel and official website as well as on Riot Games' Twitch channel.

