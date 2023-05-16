GenG vs Cloud9 League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Quarterfinals of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 will feature GenG vs Cloud9. The battle between the West and the East continues as the LCK spring split champions are ready to square off against the LCS spring champions. The intensity is off the charts because the loser will be eliminated from the MSI. Meanwhile, the winner of GenG vs Cloud9 will face Bilibili Gaming in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

The last week of MSI is here, and fans are thrilled as every series from now on has high stakes. Ahead of the GenG vs Cloud9 match, let's get into crucial points and statistics.

Preview of GenG vs Cloud9 at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

Prediction

Two-time consecutive LCK champions, Gen.G Esports are arguably one of the top three teams in the world right now. Even though they looked a little underwhelming in the regular season of the LCK spring split, they bounced back and beat T1 to win the championship.

Despite being a top-notch team for quite some time, they have qualified for MSI for the first time in their history. Coming into the MSI as a playoff side, their first match was against the European giants, G2 Esports. However, it was a one-sided affair, as GenG stomped their opponents 3-1.

In the second series, they collided with their regional rival, T1. However, unlike the LCK spring final, T1 came out on top and won the series after a 3-2 "Silver Scrape." T1's early-to-midgame team fighting was too good for GenG to handle. Even though they lost the series, GenG's seventeen-year-old ADC, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, was pretty influential.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 showed great potential in their last series against regional contender Golden Guardians. They outdrafted GG most of the time and displayed excellent resurgence in their objective controls and team fighting. C9 came into the MSI playoffs after beating GG in the LCS spring finals, and again, they achieved the same result.

However, their first game in this tournament was a stomp, as they lost 0-3 against LPL runner-up Bilibili Gaming. Therefore, they might have defeated their regional team, but they heavily fell short against an Eastern region side.

The matchup against GG was straightforward, and their mid-laner, "EMENES," and top-laner, "Fudge," looked fantastic throughout the series.

The GenG vs Cloud9 matchup will determine which team will face Bilibili Gaming in the Lower Bracket Semifinal in MSI. As for the prediction, GenG should be able to nab a 3-1 victory in the end. However, the battle between the East and the West will be a treat to witness for fans.

Head-to-head

The fans have previously witnessed GenG vs Cloud9 three times, including twice in the World Championship 2018 and once in the World Championship 2021. GenG won two of those matches, while C9 won one.

Previous results

GenG's last match was against their Korean rivals, T1, in the Upper Bracket Semifinals at MSI 2023. They lost the series 3-2.

Alternatively, Cloud9 won 3-1 against the Golden Guardians in their previous match in the Lower Bracket of the MSI.

GenG vs Cloud9 MSI 2023 rosters

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut (1 MSI trophy)

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Cloud9

Top - Fudge

Jungle - Blaber

Mid - EMENES

Bottom - Berserker

Support - Zven

Livestream details

The second match in the League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals between GenG vs Cloud9 will be broadcast live on May 17 at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST on LoL Esports' Youtube, LoL Esports website, and Riot Games' official Twitch channel.

