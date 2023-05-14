Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians will be the second matchup in the lower bracket of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023. Since this is an elimination game, only the victor will move on to the lower bracket quarterfinals. They both suffered losses to LPL opponents, so they are looking forward to recording their first triumph in the bracket stage.

Fans are anticipating the regional clash on the global stage as the LCS spring final repeats. Let's dive into some crucial information and statistics prior to the Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians fixture.

Preview of Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket

For two straight seasons, Cloud9 excelled at the LCS and won both tournaments. However, they didn't perform particularly well at the 2022 World Championship. Having said that, they recovered in the LCS spring and convincingly won the competition.

The most significant member of C9's roster was top laner Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami. Meanwhile, C9 got off to a rocky start in the MSI 2023. Their opening match was a 3-0 loss to Bilibili Gaming, the second-seeded team in the LPL.

It will be interesting to watch them compete against their local rival, GG, as they both hope to succeed. However, C9's chances are marginally better because of their superior drafting and meta-adaptation.

Golden Guardian, on the other hand, had a pretty impressive first game in the MSI play-ins. They overcame GAM Esports and were ready to face BLG. Despite dropping the series 2-1, they recovered to defeat Rainbow7 and PSG Talon to advance to the bracket stage.

They suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of LPL champions JD Gaming when the bracket stage began. The score was 3-0 in favor of JDG. Considering that the battle between East and West always goes in the same direction, GG will have a marginally better chance of triumphing over a side from their own region.

In terms of Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians predictions, C9 is expected to win the series. Nevertheless, the contest should be close.

Head-to-head

With 27 games played against one another, Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians is a very frequent matchup in the LCS. However, Cloud9 won 21 out of those, while GG clinched six.

Previous results

C9's previous match was against LPL's Bilibili Gaming, and they lost the match 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Golden Guardians lost 3-0 in their previous series against LPL's JD Gaming.

Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians MSI 2023 rosters

Cloud9

Top - Fudge

Jungle - Blaber

Mid - EMENES

Bottom - Berserker

Support - Zven

Golden Guardians

Top - Licorice

Jungle - River

Mid - Gori

Bot - Stixxay

Support - huhi

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians match will be broadcast live on May 14 at 9 am PT/9:30 pm IST on Riot Games' Twitch channel, LoL Esports' YouTube channel, and LoL Esports' website.

