The lower bracket of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023 play-ins will feature the Golden Guardians vs Movistar Rainbow7. The second-seeded LCS team and the LLA champions will face off in this matchup, and the losers will be eliminated, which has fans anticipating it with bated breath. Suffice to say, the stakes have rarely been higher.

Preview of Golden Guardians vs. Movistar Rainbow7 at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

The Golden Guardians had a great start to the competition as they defeated the champions of Vietnam, GAM Esports. However, they lost in the second round of the play-in upper bracket against LPL's second seed, Bilibili Gaming.

Their top laner, Licorice, was playing with his heart out in the second game against BLG and managed to win. Despite falling short in the third game and losing the series 2-1, they broke the 2-0 streak that had been going on in every match in MSI.

GG remains one of the potential favorites to advance to the bracket stage. The NA org will undoubtedly exert all its efforts to advance to the final round of play-ins because the loser will be eliminated.

On the other hand, Movistar Rainbow7 struggled against BLG in the opening round and fell short, losing the series 0-2. Nevertheless, they fought back and defeated Vietnam's champions GAM Esports 2-1 in the lower bracket.

After defeating GAM Esports, R7 made history by becoming the first LLA team to triumph in a best-of-series match at an international League tournament. Furthermore, it was the second MSI 2023 series to go all the way to three games.

R7's botlaner Ceo was exceptionally influential in winning the match, as he carried the team to victory on Xayah. He was able to lock down most of the foes and pull back her feathers by using a variety of excellent angles. He finished the game with 18 kills and 18 assists.

The statistics show that the GG had better results than Rainbow7 when they faced the same opponents in the earlier rounds. Taking everything into account, GG should win the series in a quick 2-0. However, R7 will fight tooth and nail to avoid elimination.

Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever League of Legends match between the Golden Guardians and Rainbow7.

Previous results

Golden Guardians lost their previous game against LPL second seed Bilibili Gaming. After a roller-coaster series in the play-ins, they lost the series 2-1.

Alternatively, Movistar Rainbow7 won their last series against VCS champions GAM Esports. It was an elimination match in the lower bracket of the play-ins, and R7 won the series 2-1.

MSI 2023 rosters

Golden Guardians

Top - Licorice

Jungle - River

Mid - Gori

Bot - Stixxay

Support - huhi

Movistar Rainbow7

Top - Bong

Jungle - Oddie

Mid - Mireu

Bot - Ceo

Support - Lyonz

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 Golden Guardians vs. Rainbow7 match will be broadcast on May 6 at 4 am PT/4:30 pm IST. It will air on the official LoL Esports website, LoL Esports' YouTube channel, and Riot Games' Twitch channel.

