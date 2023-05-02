Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The anticipated League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 matchup between Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 will provide a detailed picture of the international LoL scene. Eight teams that didn't quite grab a spot in the bracket stage are competing in this play-in stage with $250,000 on the line. BLG, R7, and the other six teams will have to compete in a double-elimination bracket instead, with only the top three sides moving on to the bracket stage.

Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 will be a great matchup in the play-ins as both are looking for their first wins.

Preview of Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

Bilibili Gaming (BLG) is the second seed from China following their defeat in the LPL final against JD Gaming. Although LPL is regarded as the second-strongest region in LoL after LCK, Royal Never Give Up (Chinese team) won MSI 2022.

However, BLG are excellent because they are part of a top region and have performed well throughout the season. They had a great start to the year as they came close to winning the LPL Spring 2023.

The reigning MSI champion, Bin, along with Yagao, should be highly credited for the success of BLG, as each of them made a name for themselves in the spring split. Importantly, the overall team camaraderie played a significant role as well.

In the LPL spring final, BLG showed resistance and fought hard against JDG. However, the LPL champions proved too difficult for BLG to overcome, as BLG lost the series 3-1.

On the other hand, Rainbow7 is one of the most dominant LLA organizations, even before teaming up with Movistar. They won the LLA Opening 2023, their 14th Latin American split trophy.

Although R7 weren't as dominant as anticipated during the spring regular season, they had a fantastic playoff run and clinched a play-in spot at MSI 2023. They won the LLA championship by outlasting the Mexican team Six Karma 3-2 in a hard-fought victory.

Regarding playstyle, R7 is a team with a classic LoL mentality, as they rely more on their mid and bottom to get the victory.

It goes without saying that regions like LPL and LCK will be difficult for LLA to compete with. The Movistar roster, however, has a lot of potential and could cause problems for other minor regional teams.

As for the prediction, Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 should be among the easier ones throughout the entire tournament. Realistically, BLG should be favorites to easily win the series 2-0. Despite their regional dominance, R7 have little chance of pulling off an upset.

Head-to-head

There have been no previous encounters between Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming's most recent match was against JDG in the LPL Spring 2023 grand final. After a thrilling back-and-forth series, they were defeated 3-2.

On the other hand, Movistar R7 defeated Six Karma by a score of 3-2 to win the League of Legends LLA Opening 2023.

MSI 2023 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Rainbow7

Top - Bong

Jungle - Oddie

Mid - Mireu

Bot - Ceo

Support - Lyonz

Livestream details

You can watch the League of Legends MSI 2023 match Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 on the official LoL Esports website, the Riot Games Twitch channel, and the LoL Esports Youtube channel on May 3 at 5 am PT/5.30 pm IST.

