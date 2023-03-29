League of Legends leaks reveal brand new skinline for MSI 2023

On March 28, 2023, popular leaker Big Bad Bear provided valuable information on a new skinline that is set to come out alongside League of Legends MSI 2023. The name of the collection is unknown, but the champions that will be featured have been leaked.

It is important to remember that these leaks are subject to change. MSI 2023 is still a month away, so fans can expect official information about the skinline sometime in mid-April.

Details about leaked skinline for League of Legends MSI 2023

The leaked skinline for League of Legends MSI 2023 is rumored to feature a total of five champions: Kai'Sa, Udyr, Master Yi, Volibear, and Shen/Yone.

The identities of the first four champions are pretty clear from the leaked poster. Unfortunately, the last one is a bit confusing as the champion seems to be wearing a demon mask. Both Shen and Yone wear masks in the game. The champion could also end up being Yasuo but with a new style.

The color palette of the skins is also hard to figure out, as the poster uses the red theme meant for this year's MSI.

Usually, skins pertaining to tournaments like the League of Legends World Championships, for instance, consist of one Legendary skin accompanied by other Epic skins.

It is unclear whether the MSI 2023 collection will follow the same pattern. However, there is a chance that the Yone/Shen skin will end up being of legendary rarity. This is because it seems that the middle champion is the featured one, while the rest are just bonus additions. Obviously, this is based on speculation, and fans should take it with a pinch of salt.

In any case, MSI 2023 will start in the first week of May 2023. If the leaks are true, fans can expect these skins to arrive on the live servers a patch before, which should be in the third week of April.

