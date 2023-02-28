Guide to Xayah in League of Legends season 13: Runes, item builds, and more

Xayah is one of the most interesting and fun champions in League of Legends. She is self-reliant and can safely farm in the lane, making her one of the best picks in the solo queue.

Hence, a brief guide on Xayah in League of Legends season 13 has been discussed in this article. Apart from that, a concise gameplay guide for the champion has also been provided towards the end.

It is important to remember that just because she is a safe pick in many scenarios does not mean she is overpowered. She needs quite a lot of farming, and unless players hit three items with Xayah, it will be hard to make any significant impact in the game.

A brief guide to Xayah in League of Legends season 13

Xayah's entire kit in League of Legends revolves around using her features in the most optimal way possible. Players will ideally use her features just to auto-attack. However, the Q ability helps Xayah to throw her features to the ground behind the enemy.

If she uses her W, then it increases the speed at which she can throw her feathers. The E ability allows Xayah to recall the feathers she might have thrown using her Q. If the features hit enemy champions while they are recalled, it roots them in place.

Apart from that, throwing feathers and recalling them deals quite a lot of damage. This is why Xayah feels quite a safe champion in League of Legends. This is because players can harass the enemy consistently by using feathers.

If proceedings look troublesome or she is getting ganked, then Xayah can recall the feathers and root the enemies in place, providing her with a window to escape. Apart from that, upon using her R, she jumps into the air and throws a bunch of feathers into the ground.

This ability is also great at not just kiting the enemy but also dodging deadly skill shots. However, this R ability is destructive in team fights. If used properly, Xayah can root multiple champions in place and create an opening for a full combo from the ally champions.

In any case, it is now time to focus on Xayah's runes.

Rune Path

Xayah Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery

The rune combo for Xayah is probably the best, as she can use the Lethal Tempo stacks in her favor in the late game to inflict lots of damage. Coupled with that, Magical Footwear saves her 300 gold, while Biscuit Delivery provides her with lane sustainability.

Item build

The item build for Xayah in League of Legends season 13 includes:

Galeforce

Navori Quickblades

Phantom Dancer

Lord Dominik's Regard

Bloodthirster

Berserker's Greaves

Amongst these, Galeforce and Navori Quickblades are probably the two most important items for Xayah. Galeforce provides mobility, while Navori Quickblades ensures she gets her ultimate back quickly.

Other items are present to either increase her attack speed or damage within the game.

Gameplay guide

A brief guide to Xayah was already provided in the previous section. However, there are a few other aspects that players should remember. Firstly, it is important to level up her E immediately. Players should start with Q, followed by W, and then put the rest of the points in E.

Obviously, R should be leveled up whenever possible. Secondly, players should not be reckless with the E ability. It's a massive escape tool and should be kept handy if they get ganked.

