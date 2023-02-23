Guide to Viktor midlane in League of Legends season 13

Viktor is a well-known midlane champion in League of Legends, both in ranked solo queues and professional play. He's among the community's favorite selections because of his scaling potential.

With his character also appearing in the famous Netflix series Arcane, there has undoubtedly been an increase in League of Legends players who wish to or are currently playing Viktor. In season 13, he is still a powerful late-game mage capable of taking over the game.

Viktor's characteristic weapon, the Hex Core, is one of the key reasons he is a popular choice. It's a potent weapon that enables him to control energy in various ways.

He may utilize it to enhance his abilities and take command of the game. Viktor excels at inflicting devastating levels of magic damage from a safe distance as a mid-lane mage, and his kit is laden with crowd-control abilities that allow him to dictate the tempo of team fights.

Viktor's distinct playstyle and mythology have made him a League of Legends fan favorite. Although his intricate design and moderately high skill ceiling make him a difficult champion to learn, the benefits are substantial. Viktor's strong combination of burst damage and utility can propel his team to victory in separate game styles.

With that in mind, this article will serve as a definitive guide for Viktor midlane in League of Legends season 13.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for Viktor midlane in League of Legends season 13

Given how well he scales in the mid-late game, Viktor is undoubtedly one of the safest and finest scaling champions a player can opt for. There's a reason he's so popular in high Elo and professional play. Nonetheless, players should remember that many games are required to be successful with this option.

Runes

The First Strike setup is the rune set that suits Viktor the best under overall match circumstances in League of Legends season 13. Inspiration will be the primary rune, with Sorcery as the secondary.

Access to Inspiration lets the player have First Strike, which is a fantastic rune choice because it offers a constant gold allocation and 9% more damage while using abilities. Furthermore, it is one of the finest runes to assist Viktor in gaining access to his item power spikes, as items are essential for mages.

Access to Inspiration as the primary rune also allows players to have Magical Footwear (which grants free boots), Future's Market (which allows any champion to incur debt to fulfill item purchases sooner), and Cosmic Insight (which grants Summoner Spell and Item Haste).

Nevertheless, having Sorcery as a secondary rune provides Viktor with Manaflow Band (which aids with mana recovery) and Transcendence (which offers Ability Haste and Ability cooldown reduction).

First Strike Rune Setup (Image via Riot Client)

Primary Rune (Inspiration)

First Strike - Magical Footwear - Future's Market - Cosmic Insight

Secondary Rune (Sorcery)

Manaflow Band - Transcendence

Itemization

Itemization on Viktor in League of Legends season 13 is very conventional, as it is on any other scaling mage. Luden's Tempest is the ideal Mythic item for him, but against HP stackings/beefy foes, Liandry's Anguish is the better option. Afterward, Tier-II shoes, which should always be Sorcerer's Shoes, should be donned.

In virtually all circumstances, the build may then be followed by Shadowflame as the second item. Only when an Assassin is highly fed may a player consider Zhonya's Hourglass a second buy. The remainder of the build is dependent on the circumstances.

Luden's Tempest (Opt for Liandry's Anguish when against tanks/HP stackers)

Sorcerer's Shoes

Shadowflame

Rabadon's Deathcap

Zhonya's Hourglass

Void Staff

Gameplay

Early in the game, players should remember that Viktor, like virtually all other mage champions, has a very powerful level-1, with the possibility of essentially winning the laning phase as early as level-1 if the enemy plays too aggressively. He has two spells with his Q (Siphon Power) and is a ranged League of Legends champion.

Be that as it may, the early game for Viktor after level 1 is rather weak since his goal is to scale and farm to earn goods and ability upgrades.

Players should practice the last hitting the minions while simultaneously poking the opponent laner with Viktor's E. (Death Ray).

With ability upgrades being an important component of learning to master Viktor in League of Legends season 13, players should remember that they are relatively susceptible until they obtain them. It is preferable to have a strong vision and instead play toward the mid-late game.

Level-11 is normally a good power spike for Viktor in League of Legends season 13 because it is when most players will have obtained 1-2 items. That is why assisting one's team with critical objectives is vital rather than selfishly sticking to CSing.

Viktor, easily the team's major damage generator, is a force to be reckoned with in the late game. While playing a fight, players should improve their positioning and awareness as the backline should be their aim, as well as harming from a distance.

Q (Siphon Power) and W (Gravity Field) abilities can also be employed to expedite kiting. Following that, it is preferable to use E (Death Ray) and R (Chaos Storm) on as many opponents as possible.

When targeted, it's best advised to utilize Zhonyna's Hourglass to become untargetable and avoid the League of Legends enemy's critical abilities. Players should be able to deliver massive damage in response, as Viktor's ability cooldowns are already low by the time the late game approaches.

