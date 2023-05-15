G2 Esports vs BLG League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Quarterfinals of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 will feature G2 Esports vs BLG. The matchup holds high intensity among fans, as the loser will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the winner will advance to the Lower Bracket Semifinal to face the winner between GenG and Cloud9.

Ahead of the G2 Esports vs BLG clash, let's dive into some important statistics and details.

Preview of G2 Esports vs BLG at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

Prediction

G2 came into this tournament as a second seed from the European region. Even though they got knocked out of the LEC spring split after losing against the MAD Lions, they earned the play-in spot because of their LEC winter split win.

Coming into the MSI 2023 play-in, they had an excellent start as they defeated LOUD and PSG Talon and booked their spot in the bracket stage. However, their first match was against the LCK spring champions, GenG, in the bracket stage, and G2 got stomped 3-1.

Following that, G2 Esports collided with their regional rivals, the MAD Lions. This time G2 had the final say, as they took revenge and easily won the series 3-0. However, G2's performance was quite underwhelming. Their superstar player, Rasmus "Caps" Winther, is having a rough tournament so far. Furthermore, their mid-game macro and objective control looked terrible at times.

The only shining element in their team is the top laner, Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik, as he displayed a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament.

Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, qualified for the MSI after their second-place finish in the LPL spring split. Even though they lost the final against the mighty JDG, they are considered to be one of the top five League of Legends teams in the world currently.

Like G2, they started their tournament in the play-in stage and cruised past Rainbow7 and the Golden Guardians. BLG's bracket stage clash was against the LCS spring winner, Cloud9. However, they showed the world one more time the usual outcome of the battle between the East and the West.

BLG stomped C9 3-0 and was set to square off against their LPL rival, JD Gaming. Despite looking strong against C9, BLG failed to get a foot in the series against JDG and lost by 0-3. They got out drafted, and JDG's team fight proved to be too strong against them.

Amid everything, their top-laner, Chen "Bin" Zebin, performed with his heart out and displayed great potential.

The battle between G2 Esports vs BLG should be a treat to watch for fans. As for the prediction, BLG should be able to take the series 3-0. G2 Esports are not in their best shape right now, and on the other hand, players like Bin or Elk can change the tide of the game on their own.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time fans will get to see G2 Esports vs BLG in the history of League of Legends.

Previous results

G2's last match was against the LEC spring champions, MAD Lions, in the Lower Bracket at MSI 2023. They won the series 3-0, and BrokenBlade was named the MVP.

Alternatively, BLG's previous match was against their regional rival, JD Gaming. They got defeated 3-0 after a brilliant performance from JDG's superstar ADC, Ruler.

G2 Esports vs BLG MSI 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps (1 MSI trophy)

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx (1 MSI trophy)

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin (1 MSI trophy)

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 matchup, G2 Esports vs BLG will be broadcast live, officially on May 16 at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST, on Riot Games' Twitch, LoL Esports' Youtube, and the LoL Esports website.

