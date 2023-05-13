G2 Esports vs MAD Lions League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational's first match in the lower bracket is G2 Esports vs MAD Lions. The battle between the LEC titans will result in one of them being eliminated from the tournament. This is understandably a highly anticipated matchup among LoL esports fans, as only one EU team will remain in the MSI.

In the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, both G2 and MAD Lions dropped their opening series. They lost to GenG and T1, respectively, as the East and West battles resulted in the same result.

Preview of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket

Prediction

After 23 days of the LEC Spring lower bracket semifinals, the G2 Esports vs MAD Lions match will take place once more.

Even though G2 won the LEC Winter Split, they were unable to capitalize on their victory over MAD Lions, whose player ADC Matyá "Carzzy" Orság was named the MVP. G2 lost the match 2-3.

Even though they couldn't win the LEC Spring Split, G2 emerged victorious in the LEC Winter Split, beating MAD Lions. As a result, they only got the MSI 2023 play-in stage spot. However, they cruised past LOUD and PSG Talon to advance to the bracket stage.

G2's first match of the bracket stage was against GenG, the champions of LCK and possibly the best team in the world right now. GenG completely obliterated them. Everyone put in underwhelming performances aside from top laner BrokenBlade. They mishandled macro, lost baron battles, and even lost the draft in some games.

G2 Esports did manage to steal one game from GenG, though they ultimately fell short 3-1. Thus, they are the only Western team in MSI to have triumphed in at least one game over Eastern opponents. The score is currently 12-1 for the East.

G2 League of Legends @G2League Little did everyone know it was only downhill for the west from here Little did everyone know it was only downhill for the west from here 💀 https://t.co/VDrKotpWqT

MAD Lions, on the other hand, had a mixed bag of results during the LEC Spring Split. They barely made it to the group stage and struggled to get to the playoffs. However, they ended up defeating everyone on their path to win the championship.

MAD Lions were two games down in the final against Team BDS. However, they managed to come back and win the entire thing.

They got off to a strong start against LCK's second seed, T1, in the opening match of the MSI 2023. At one point, the kill count was 10-4 in their favor, and they were winning. They somehow failed to capitalize on their advantage, and Faker and Co ultimately dismantled them. The third game finished at 16:50, the second-fastest time in MSI history.

MAD Lions are known to perform well when they have their backs against the wall, so the matchup against G2 to avoid elimination will be quite interesting.

Even though one of the teams will be eliminated, the G2 Esports vs MAD Lions series will undoubtedly be exciting. As for the prediction, G2 are expected to win the series after a hard-fought battle.

Head-to-head

With 22 games played against one another, G2 Esports vs MAD Lions is a fairly frequent matchup. G2 won 12 of those fixtures, while MAD triumphed 10 times.

In their most recent encounter, MAD defeated G2 Esports 3-2 in the LEC Spring.

Previous results

G2's most recent game was a 3-1 loss to GenG in the MSI bracket stage opening match.

Meanwhile, the MAD Lions lost to T1 3-0 in their opening game.

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions MSI 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps (1 MSI trophy)

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx (1 MSI trophy)

MAD Lions

Top - Chasy

Jungle - Elyoya

Mid - Nisqy

Bottom - Carzzy

Support - Hylissang

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 G2 Esports vs MAD Lions match will be broadcast live on May 13 at 9:00 am PT/9:30 pm IST on LoL Esports' YouTube channel, LoL Esports' website, and Riot Games' Twitch channel.

