League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split Power Rankings

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split has started in full swing, with some of the best in the world competing for yet another title. Hence, it is time to take a look at the best and worst teams that are participating in LPL 2023 Spring Split.

It is important to remember that LPL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Therefore, being a top team in the LPL is extremely difficult, and those who manage to do so are a cut above the rest in every department.

LPL @lplenglish



WELCOME BACK TO THE Join the legends and witness their rise.WELCOME BACK TO THE #LPL Join the legends and witness their rise. WELCOME BACK TO THE #LPL. https://t.co/CGlKWSOGIj

It is also crucial to clarify that just because a team is placed lower in the tier list does not mean it has no chance of competing.

Teams often turn up, and sometimes players hit their peak form, which can always lead to upsets.

League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split teams ranked from best to worst

Before proceeding with the rating, it is important to look at how the rankings have been done. There are five tiers, with S being the highest and D being the lowest.

As of now, the entire ranking is based on the player quality within each team since most of the rosters have been changed, which makes it difficult to bring past performances into consideration. In any case, the power rankings for League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

S: JDG

A: Top Esports, RNG

B: Weibo, BLG, Edward Gaming

C: TT Gaming, LNG, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OMG, WE Gaming, Invictus Gaming

D: Anyone's Legend, Rare Atom, LGD Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, Ultra Prime

Thus, the only team that deserves to be in the S-tier for League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split is JDG. The team is exceptionally strong, and with the addition of Ruler in the botlane, the potential of JDG has increased by several folds. It would be surprising if JDG does not win at least one international tournament this year.

Top Esports and RNG seem to be the most obvious choices in A-tier. Top Esports is as strong as last year, especially with the addition of Rookie in the midlane. RNG is not as strong as before since Xiaohu is no longer with the team.

LPL @lplenglish The Esports Gala Super Week proved to be full of surprises, but also underlined the strength of veterans. The Esports Gala Super Week proved to be full of surprises, but also underlined the strength of veterans. https://t.co/UaY42PINEG

However, Gala is still with RNG and is one of the best ADC players in League of Legends LPL. Apart from that, the top-jungle duo of Wei and Breathe is exceptionally strong and can compete against some of the best in the world.

Weibo Gaming is a team many might not expect to do well but has the quality to go all the way in League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. The team has brought Xiaohu to the roster and added the likes of Karsa, Crisp, and TheShy.

The roster has a massive skill ceiling, and once it takes off, very few teams will be able to stop it. Unfortunately, Edward Gaming is no longer the same team it was in the past two years. Viper and Scout have left the team, and it looks significantly weaker, even from the perspective of player quality.

Poll : 0 votes