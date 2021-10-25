“Katacombs of Karthus”, League of Legends community debate on which champion would be the most intimidating Souls-like boss

The League of Legends community has been having some fun in the MOBAs subreddit, discussing which champion will be an ideal fit as a boss in the Souls-like series.

The Reddit post asks the League of Legends community who they feel will be the hardest and most intimidating boss to fight if Riot’s title was Souls-like.

The Redditor also sets the following parameters for the choice,

“Based off of skillset and in-game design (Ignoring lore so that Aurelion Sol doesn’t autowin) For example, Zed would be the hardest boss fight because of his mobility/death mark.”

The picks suggested by the players will be based on the champion’s skill sets and not lore. If the selection was made on the latter category, the Targonians or rather Aurelion Sol would win by default.

Which champion would be the toughest to beat if League of Legends was souls-like?

In the subreddit thread, the League of Legends community seems to be quite divided in their opinion as to which champion would pose the hardest challenge if the MOBA was Souls-like.

While some feel that Karthus would be the most annoying boss to conquer if he were in the game, others reckon that the ordeal won't be too difficult to overcome as historically, caster bosses weren’t that great a challenge in Souls history.

When it comes to one of the most notorious bosses of the Souls series, Artorious, many fans feel that champions like Riven and Fiora reflect his attack patterns quite well.

Kayne has also been considered by some of the players, and many League of Legends fans feel that his kit already has a Souls-like element added to it.

Another popular suggestion from the community was the old Aatrox. Before the rework, Aatrox arrived with the "Blood Well" passive that allowed him to become invulnerable and revive a part of his maximum health over the next couple of seconds.

This is quite reminiscent of a lot of Soulsborne bosses who come with multiple health bars or phases to their fights, such as the Nameless King, Sister Friede, and Slave Knight Gael.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's quite fun to think of League of Legends as a Souls-like game, and how a champion from Runterra would translate into a boss in that genre of JRPGs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul