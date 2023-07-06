League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Starting date, match schedule, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Regular Season has concluded, and the remaining eight teams will battle it out in the Group Stage. There will be two groups with four teams each, and from now on, all of the matches will be a best-of-three series. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Playoff stage.

The stakes are high, as only the teams with the most championship points will qualify for the LEC Season Finals and potentially for the League of Legends World Championship 2023. Ahead of the beginning of the Group Stage, this article will shed light on the starting date and match schedule of the LEC 2023 Summer Split.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage match schedule and more

The following teams have earned a spot in the group stage of the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split:

Group A

G2 Esports

KOI

Team BDS

Team Heretics

Group B

Excel Esports

Fnatic

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

The group stage of the LEC 2023 Summer Split begins on July 15, 2023. Additionally, it's confirmed that the matches will be played in League of Legends Patch 13.13.

The following is the match schedule for the first round of the Group Stage:

July 15, 2023

Excel Esports vs MAD Lions

Fnatic vs SK Gaming

July 16, 2023

Team Heretics vs Team BDS

G2 Esports vs KOI

It's important to note that these are only the initial matchups, and the outcome of the remaining matches will be decided based on the results of the games. As mentioned before, only the top two teams in each group can qualify for the LEC 2023 Summer Playoffs, and the rest will be eliminated.

If a team wins two games consecutively in the Group Stage, they will directly qualify for the Upper Bracket Final. Meanwhile, one of the remaining three teams in each group has to win two back-to-back elimination games to qualify for the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Following that, the winner of the Split will qualify for the LEC Season Finals. As G2 Esports and MAD Lions won the previous two LEC Splits, they have already booked a spot. However, if they triumph once more in this Split, Championship Points will be used to fill the final qualification spots.

This is the current standing of Championship Points:

Number Team Winter Spring Summer Points 1 MAD Lions 100 120 30 250 2 G2 Esports 120 60 45 225 3 Team BDS 30 100 30 160 4 KOI 80 40 30 150 5 Team Vitality 50 80 7 137 6 SK Gaming 60 30 30 120 7 Astralis 40 50 15 105 8 Fnatic 10 20 30 60 9 Team Heretics 20 10 30 60 10 Excel Esports 5 5 30 40

Astralis is the only team out of the ten that has no chance of making it to the LEC Finals because they have already been eliminated and are not currently in the top six. As for Vitality, their chances are quite slim, as they have to depend on various factors to stay above seventh place.

In any case, every roster that has earned a spot in the group stage must give their absolute best performance. The LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage will come to an end on July 23, 2023, with the last round of decider matches.

