The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split regular season concluded on July 3, 2023. Eight teams were able to make it to the group stages, while two teams were eliminated early in the Split. One of these teams was Team Vitality. This came as a surprise for many fans, given the talent the roster had and the performances they put up in previous Splits.

Team Vitality's early exit has left lots of fans wondering whether they would still be able to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2023 in South Korea. Team Vitality has accumulated a good amount of championship points but will have to rely on certain scenarios.

The scenarios Team Vitality will be hoping for to stay in contention for League of Legends Worlds 2023 qualification

Despite Team Vitality's early exit in the LEC Summer Split, they still have a chance to qualify for the LEC 2023 Season Finals. It serves as the pathway for EMEA teams to League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Team Vitality will need at least three of the following four scenarios to happen in order to be a part of the LEC Season Finals with 137 championship points.

Fnatic not making it into the Top 3 of the Summer Split

Excel Esports not making it into the Top 2 of the Summer Split

Team Heretics not making it into the Top 3 of the Summer Split

SK Gaming not making it into the Top 6 of the Summer Split

The possibilities of Team Vitality qualifying for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals

Team Vitality does not have control over their qualification for the LEC 2023 Season Finals. The possible scenarios listed will be quite hard to come to fruition despite only three of the four scenarios needing to be achieved.

Fnatic has looked extremely strong and is arguably the second-strongest team in the league behind G2 Esports. The roster not making it into the Top 3 would be quite shocking, given their performance. This most likely eliminates one of the four scenarios Vitality will be looking for.

Team Vitality 🐝 @TeamVitality From @KaiserLoL : Thank you for all the support, we are sorry it didn't work better in Summer From @KaiserLoL: Thank you for all the support, we are sorry it didn't work better in Summer https://t.co/Bw6aXFOTaD

The two scenarios that have the highest chances of becoming a reality would be Excel and Heretics not making it into the Top 3. Despite both teams' resurgence, a Top 3 finish would be a challenging task for either side when G2 Esports and Fnatic are almost guaranteed to make it into the Top 2.

With KOI, Team BDS, and MAD Lions being far more experienced and deadlier in the best-of-three format, Excel and Heretics will likely be unable to make it into the Top 3.

The most crucial scenario that Vitality will hope not to see is SK Gaming making it into the Top 6. SK Gaming has had a late upswing in their form and is looking like a solid team.

SK would need to win a single best-of-three to guarantee a Top 6 finish. Given the group they see themselves in, it is not hard to assume they have a good chance of doing so.

This would jeopardize Vitality's hopes of qualifying for the LEC 2023 Season Finals and, subsequently, the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

In conclusion, Team Vitality will have to rely on a lot of specific results in order to qualify to the LEC 2023 Season Finals. Even if they manage to make it to the final regional tournament, they will have to step up their performance majorly to have a chance of making it to League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Team Vitality will have a tough road ahead of them regardless of the future. Many fans can expect roster swaps after a disastrous end to a promising project.

