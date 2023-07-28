Team Heretics vs Fnatic - League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs is underway as G2 Esports started off with a close 3-2 series victory over underdogs Excel Esports. The winner of the playoffs (except G2 Esports) automatically secures a spot in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals. Fnatic and Team Heretics will face off in an elimination best-of-five series to kick off the finals weekend.

Both teams have had strong showings in the Summer Split and are still in the title race as well as the qualification race for the Season Finals. The winner of this matchup is guaranteed a spot in the Season Finals, making this game extremely important.

Team Heretics vs Fnatic: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup?

Predictions

Team Heretics have bounced back very well after disappointing showings in the Winter and Spring Split. The addition of Vetheo and the promotion of Flakked from the academy team has done wonders for the roster. The former has been a monster in the mid lane and has seemingly returned to his 2022 Misfits form.

Flakked, along with Jankos, remains extremely reliable and has maintained consistency. Team Heretics have displayed strong mechanics and a clear understanding of the meta and the win conditions. However, their macro decisions tend to get quite sloppy at times.

Fnatic, similar to Heretics, had a rough Winter and Spring Split. The organization failed to make it past the regular season for the first time ever during the former split. However, the signing of Noah and Trymbi as the new botlane has skyrocketed the team's coordination and overall gameplay

Trymbi being the main shot-caller and voice for the team has enabled Razork to return to his former glory. The Spaniard is one of the best junglers in the league at the moment. Rookie top laner Oscarinin has also significantly improved and has put up multiple hard carry performances on various champions such as K'Sante and Rumble.

Fnatic are the expected favorites to win this best-of-five series. They previously defeated Team Heretics in the regular season and have shown superior teamfighting skills, which is where Heretics shine. Fnatic also has much better macro gameplay compared to Heretics.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics and Fnatic have faced each other thrice in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 2-1 in favor of the latter.

Recent results

Team Heretics' latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a 2-0 victory over Spring Split finalists, Team BDS.

Similarly, Fnatic's latest result in the League of Legends LEC Summer Split was a 2-0 victory against SK Gaming.

Expected rosters

Team Heretics

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Murase Jungle - Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Jankowski Mid - Vincent "Vetheo" Berrié

Berrié ADC - Victor "Flakked" Lirola Tortosa

Lirola Tortosa Support - Mertai "Mersa" Sari

Sari Head Coach - Peter Dun

Fnatic

Top - Óscar "Oscarinin" Muñoz Jiménez

Muñoz Jiménez Jungle - Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz

Martín Díaz Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Brázda ADC - Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek

Hyeon-taek Support - Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Trybus Head Coach - Tomáš "Nightshare" Kněžínek

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup between Team Heretics and Fnatic live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channel. Watch parties by popular streamers are also available for viewers worldwide to tune into.

The matchup will take place on July 28, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

