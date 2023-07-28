Top Esports vs LNG Esports - League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs has entered its final stage as only four teams remain in the competition. The winner of the Playoffs Stage will earn a direct spot to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 as LPL's number one seed. JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming have continued to stand a cut above their opposition.

The other two teams in the competition are Top Esports and LNG Esports, and they will face each other in an elimination game. The loser will still have a chance to qualify for Worlds 2023 through the regional gauntlet, where Weibo Gaming and EDward Gaming await.

Top Esports vs LNG Esports: Who will win this League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup?

LPL @lplenglish



Jump into the narratives, and watch the best of the best fight for the Silver Dragon Cup. The Last Straight to Worlds.Jump into the narratives, and watch the best of the best fight for the Silver Dragon Cup. pic.twitter.com/odrUVaO44h

Predictions

Top Esports are one of the best teams in the LPL. They are known for their chaotic gameplay and love for skill-checking opponents by engaging in constant teamfights and skirmishes. The roster has highly talented players with the world championship trio - Rookie, Tian, and Jackeylove - being the most prominent talents in the lineup.

Top Esports have always had the talent to become the best team in the world. However, their inconsistent gameplay and tendency to throw games have been a hinderance. The Summer Split Playoffs is the perfect opportunity for the roster to undo these narratives.

LPL @lplenglish



He scores 13/2/7 on Jayce to even out the series 1-1! Rookie came into Game 2 like a machine!He scores 13/2/7 on Jayce to even out the series 1-1! pic.twitter.com/errVVBneDr

LNG Esports are another formidable team in the highly competitive LPL. The roster comprises of world-class talents such as Tarzan, Scout, and GALA. They have a very methodical playstyle and often dominate opponents if they can acquire an early-game advantage.

LNG are not afraid of backing down from a fight. The roster took the defending champions, JD Gaming, to all five games and put up incredible resistance, with certain players outclassing their counterparts as well.

LPL @lplenglish



Scout on LeBlanc is your MVP of Game 1! LNG shall bloom once more.Scout on LeBlanc is your MVP of Game 1! pic.twitter.com/TnXMkG9lB1

Head-to-head

Top Esports and LNG Esports have faced each other numerous times throughout the history of the LPL. In the 2023 League of Legends season, the latter leads the head-to-head record 2-0.

Recent results

Top Esports' latest result was a 1-3 loss against League of Legends MSI 2023 finalists, Bilibili Gaming.

LNG Esports' latest result was a 2-3 loss to defending LPL and MSI 2023 champions, JD Gaming.

Expected rosters

Top Esports

Top - Huang " Wayward" Ren-Xing

Ren-Xing Jungle - Gao " Tian" Tian-Liang

Tian-Liang Mid - Song "Rookie" Eui-jin

Eui-jin ADC - Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo

Wen-Bo Support - Ling "Mark" Xu

Xu Head Coach - Li "Dian" Guo-Peng

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Ming-Hang Coaches - Zeng "U" Long and Chang "Poppy" Po-Hao

LPL @lplenglish LNG go for the gamble! JDG take the dragon, but LNG take all the kills! pic.twitter.com/nikEYpzkfh

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup between Top Esports and LNG Esports live on the LPL Twitch and YouTube channel. Watch parties done by streamers such as Caedrel are also available for viewers as an alternative option to watch the match.

The matchup will take place on July 29, 2023 at 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? Top Esports LNG Esports 0 votes