JD Gaming vs LNG Esports - League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs officially began on July 20, 2023. The initial stages have been completed, and four teams remain in the competition as the double-elimination phase is ongoing. The winner of the Summer Split playoffs automatically qualifies for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 as the number-one seed from the LPL.

JD Gaming and LNG Esports are two of the strongest teams in the region currently. JD Gaming is the current LPL and MSI champion, while LNG Esports is a formidable opponent capable of taking down any team on a given day.

JD Gaming vs. LNG Esports: Who will win this League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split playoffs matchup?

Predictions

JD Gaming are the undisputed best team in the world after their success at League of Legends MSI 2023. While Bilibili Gaming made a historic 15-1 record, their only loss came to the former. JD Gaming, at times, looked shaky, but the team dominated for most of the split and looked unstoppable when playing at their best.

The superteam has very few weaknesses that can be pretty hard to exploit when every player on the team is in peak form. Kanavi, knight, and Ruler made the list for the All-Pro team, while 369 and Missing were part of the second-best All-Pro team. The pedigree of this roster is unmatched, and the Summer Split playoffs will be the penultimate step toward their goal of a Grand Slam

LNG Esports have had an interesting 2023 League of Legends season so far. After adding Scout, LP, Zika, and Hang, the team proved phenomenal in the Spring Split and cruised to a 13-3 record. Unfortunately, the underdogs, Oh My God, upset them, which ended their split early.

Coming into the Summer Split, LNG replaced LP with superstar ADC Gala. They lost a single game more in the Summer Split, putting them at a 12-4 record.

However, they were able to make it to the double elimination stage this time by defeating Weibo Gaming thanks to excellent team fighting and mechanical talent. Their solid finishes in both splits have also guaranteed them a spot in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Regional Finals.

JD Gaming is the big favorite to win this best-of-five series. LNG Esports are no slouches, however, and pack a mean punch. JDG will have to be at their best to comfortably win this series, as LNG has the firepower needed to get past the defending champions.

Head-to-head

JD Gaming and LNG Esports have faced each other plenty of times. Their head-to-head record in the 2023 League of Legends LPL season stands at 2-0 in favor of the former.

Recent results

JD Gaming's latest result was a 2-0 victory over ThunderTalk Gaming during Week 7 of the Summer Split regular season

LNG Esports' latest result was a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Weibo Gaming in the third round of the Summer Split playoffs.

Expected rosters

JD Gaming

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Luo "Missing" Yun-Feng

Yun-Feng Head Coach - Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

LNG Esports

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

Ming-Hang Coaches - Zeng "U" Long and Chang "Poppy" Po-Hao

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs match between JD Gaming and LNG Esports live on the official LPL Twitch and YouTube channels. Watch parties conducted by IWDominate and Caedrel are also available for viewers.

The matchup will take place on July 27, 2023, at 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 pm CEST / 2:30 pm IST

