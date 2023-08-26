Team BDS vs SK Gaming - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The first set of elimination games is set to begin in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals. G2 Esports and MAD Lions have already confirmed their spot at the 2023 World Championship, as one more guaranteed slot to the main event of the tournament remains up for grabs. Team BDS and SK Gaming will feature in the first elimination game of the Season Finals.

Both teams are equally matched and are looking to make their first-ever appearance on the international stage. A win here would guarantee a matchup against Golden Guardians to determine the final participant at the World Championship.

Team BDS vs SK Gaming: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Predictions

Team BDS has had an interesting and fun League of Legends season so far. The organization invested in young talent along with established names in EMEA to field a potent roster that was able to reach the Spring Split finals during a favorable meta. However, the team has generally been mediocre, apart from their peak in the second split of the 2023 LEC season.

Their over-reliance on late-game picks paired with top laner Adam having reduced impact off his signature picks makes them weak against formidable opponents. However, Team BDS's macro is still praiseworthy, and their mechanical talent is a force to be reckoned with, as illustrated in their Game 2 victory against G2 Esports last week.

SK Gaming has had a similar performance to Team BDS in the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. The team has the perfect balance of young and experienced players, making them quite an exciting roster fielding homegrown talent. The German organization started off hot in the Winter Split but has cooled off since then.

Their decent performances in the Spring and Summer Split secured them a spot in the Season Finals. However, SK will have to step up to the plate to win this series.

Team BDS is expected to win this best-of-five matchup. However, fans should be prepared for a close and very exciting series between these talented teams.

Head-to-head

Team BDS and SK Gaming have faced each other four times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The former leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

Recent results

Team BDS' latest result was a 1-2 loss against LEC 2023 Summer Split Champions, G2 Esports.

Similarly, SK Gaming lost their most recent game against Fnatic, which was in the LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage, with a 0-2 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Team BDS

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Papoutsakis Head Coach - Adrien "GotoOne" Picard

SK Gaming

Top - Joel "Irrelevant" Miro Scharoll

Miro Scharoll Jungle - Mark "Markoon" van Woensel

van Woensel Mid - Daniel "Sertuss" Gamani

Gamani ADC - Thomas "Exakick" Foucou

Foucou Support - Mads "Doss" Schwartz

Schwartz Head Coach - Simon "Swiffer" Papamarkos

Livestream details

LoL esports fans can catch the action between Team BDS and SK Gaming in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels.

Team BDS vs SK Gaming on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Team BDS vs SK Gaming on YouTube: Watch here

Team BDS will face SK Gaming on August 26, 2023, at 9 am PST / 6 pm CEST / 9:30 pm IST.

