G2 Esports vs Team BDS - League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more 

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals is officially underway as six of the best teams in the EMEA region compete to determine the three teams that will be heading to the League of Legends 2023 World Championship in South Korea. MAD Lions have already booked their ticket to the most prestigious LoL esports event of the year with a convincing 3-0 victory over Excel Esports.

The second qualification series will feature G2 Esports and Team BDS, two teams with completely different trajectories in the LEC Summer Split. Thus, this best-of-five series should prove to be an interesting one.

G2 Esports vs Team BDS: Who will win this League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals matchup?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

G2 Esports are undisputedly the best team in the League of Legends LEC scene at the moment. The Winter and Summer Split champions are poised to make it to the World Championship with a star-studded roster featuring EMEA's very best.

The team's unique picks and innovative playstyle have seen them get an upper hand over the rest of the competition, making them a very strong and hyped-up team heading into the final LEC tournament of the year.

Expand Tweet

Team BDS, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down LEC 2023 season. The team peaked during the Spring Split as the meta greatly favored their teamfight and scaling-oriented playstyle. With this, they were able to become the runners-up of the Spring Split.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to keep up the same level of consistency due to a one-dimensional playstyle and lack of adaptability. Nevertheless, it's a great roster with exciting talent.

Expand Tweet

G2 Esports are the heavy favorites to win this best-of-five series and secure a spot at the League of Legends 2023 World Championship. The team, historically, has had its number over Team BDS and is the quintessential roster to counter Team BDS' playstyle.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team BDS have faced each other five times in the 2023 League of Legends LEC Season. The head-to-head record stands at 5-0 in favor of the former.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent result was a 3-0 victory against Excel Esports in the Summer Split Grand Finals.

Team BDS' latest game was a 0-2 loss against Team Heretics in the Summer Split Group Stage.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

G2 Esports

Top - Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik

Çelik Jungle - Martin "Yike" Sundelin

Sundelin Mid - Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Winther ADC - Steven "Hans Sama" Liv

Liv Support - Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle

Mehle Head Coach - Dylan Falco

Team BDS

Top - Adam "Adam" Maanane

Maanane Jungle - Théo "Sheo" Borile

Borile Mid - Ilias "nuc" Bizriken

Bizriken ADC - Juš "Crownie" Marušič

Marušič Support - Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Papoutsakis Head Coach - Adrien "GotoOne" Picard

Expand Tweet

Livestream details

League of Legends esports fans can tune into the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels to watch G2 Esports take on Team BDS in the LEC 2023 Season Finals.

G2 Esports vs Team BDS on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here G2 Esports vs Team BDS on YouTube: Watch here

The match will take place on August 20, 2023, at 7:00 am PST / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? G2 Esports Team BDS 0 votes